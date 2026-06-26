Lamborghini Urus Performante facelift teased ahead of July 1 debut, will get plug-in hybrid power

Lamborghini has teased the facelifted Urus Performante , which is going to be the Italian sports car manufacturer's most hardcore Urus to date. Slated to debut on July 1, the Lamborghini Urus Performante facelift will come with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It will follow in the footsteps of Urus SE , but it embraces carbon fibre.

Lamborghini has not said much, but claimed a new chapter is taking shape and suggested that the upcoming Urus Performante facelift will come blending cutting-edge innovation with pure adrenaline. Multiple spyshots have revealed the prototypes on numerous occasions, and a handful of details about the car have surfaced.

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The latest teaser image suggests the upper carbon fibre spoiler will be identical to the one on the outgoing model. It will be joined by a mid-mounted spoiler, which is significantly larger than before. Other elements revealed include an updated taillight setup and faux vents like those found on the Urus SE. There could be a carbon fibre roof as well. The front profile of the car has not been shown in the teaser image. However, expect the front fascia to come with a significantly updated look with revised bars and slats. There would be revamped air intakes and a new LED DRL signature. Also, other changes would include a new rear bumper, diffuser and exhaust.

A new plug-in hybrid powertrain on the cards

A major update for the upcoming Lamborghini will be a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The last Performance had a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine, capable of churning out 648 bhp peak power and 850 Nm of maximum torque. The updated model will adopt a new plug-in hybrid powertrain, capable of pumping out more than 789 bhp peak power. It should echo the one found on the Urus SE, which combines the V8 engine with a 25.9 kWh battery pack and an electric motor. Power is channelled through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Urus SE comes with an electric-only range of 56 km, and is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds. That being said, the Performante would come faster, lighter, and more powerful.

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