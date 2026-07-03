Lamborghini Urus SE Performante unveiled as the fastest Urus ever with 800 bhp hybrid power

Lamborghini has unveiled the Urus SE Performante, a more focused and performance-oriented version of its plug-in hybrid SUV. Sitting above the standard Urus SE, the new model combines a more powerful hybrid powertrain, revised aerodynamics, lighter construction and an all-new suspension setup to become the fastest Urus ever built.

More power, less weight

Powering the Urus SE Performante is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with a permanent magnet electric motor. The plug-in hybrid setup develops a combined 800 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque, making it the most powerful Urus to date.

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Lamborghini claims the SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds, complete the 0 to 200 kmph run in 10.8 seconds, and reach a top speed of 312 kmph. The electric motor is powered by a 25.9 kWh battery pack, allowing the Urus SE Performante to travel for more than 60 km in pure electric mode.

The Italian marque has also focused on reducing weight. Extensive use of carbon fibre for components such as the bonnet, roof, wheel arches, side skirts and rear diffuser helps cut 32 kg compared to the Urus SE, resulting in a kerb weight of 2,473 kg and a best-in-class 3 kg/CV power-to-weight ratio. A lightweight titanium Akrapovic exhaust contributes an additional weight saving of over 10 kg.

Sharper design with improved aerodynamics

The Urus SE Performante receives several visual updates aimed at improving aerodynamic efficiency. It features a new carbon fibre bonnet with integrated S-Duct air intakes, redesigned front and rear bumpers, larger air intakes, a larger rear diffuser and dual rear spoilers. Lamborghini says these changes reduce aerodynamic drag by 3 per cent while increasing downforce by 16 per cent compared to the previous Urus Performante and 23 per cent over the standard Urus SE.

The SUV rides on newly designed 23-inch alloy wheels, while exposed carbon fibre is used more extensively than on any previous Urus. Two new exterior colours, Giallo Crius and Verde Hydra Matt, have also been introduced.

Lamborghini has dropped the weight of the Urus SE Performante by 10 kg.

New suspension and Rally mode

One of the biggest mechanical upgrades is the introduction of Lamborghini's AURA dual-chamber air suspension. The system can independently adjust spring stiffness and damping to balance comfort and handling. According to the company, body roll has been reduced by 55 per cent, while vibrations felt by occupants are down by 25 per cent compared to the previous Urus Performante.

The track width has also been increased by 16 mm, while a new six-degrees-of-freedom (6D) sensor and updated Integrated Power Brake (IPB) system improve braking, stability and traction. Lamborghini claims braking performance has improved by 10 per cent, with the 200 to 0 kmph stopping distance reduced to under 130 metres.

In addition to Strada, Sport, Corsa and EV modes, the Urus SE Performante debuts a new Rally mode, specifically calibrated for loose surfaces and gravel driving.

Lamborghini Urus SE Performante gets two new colour schemes.

Driver-focused cabin

Inside, the Urus SE Performante receives a sportier cabin with increased use of CorsaTex by Dinamica microfibre upholstery, contrasting red accents and exposed carbon fibre trim. A new 12.3-inch central touchscreen with updated graphics inspired by the Revuelto is paired with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The SUV also gets model-specific telemetry functions and a redesigned steering wheel featuring a carbon fibre bezel.

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Titanium exhaust for a louder soundtrack

Lamborghini has collaborated with Akrapovic to develop a new titanium exhaust system as standard equipment. Besides reducing weight, the redesigned exhaust delivers a more aggressive soundtrack with different sound characteristics depending on the selected drive mode. The company has also recalibrated the engine software to produce a more pronounced exhaust note, particularly in Sport and Corsa modes.

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