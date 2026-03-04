LAMBORGHINI Urus Mileage

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Lamborghini Urus
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Lamborghini Urus User Reviews & Ratings
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User Reviews
A Perfect Car for a Dashing Personality
The car is wonderful in my opinion. The mileage is good, and the design looks very dashing. The comfort level is excellent, and the features are impressive for the price. Overall, it offers great value for money.By: Swetank raj (Mar 4, 2026)
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Smooth, Comfortable,
The driving experience of this car is very smooth and comfortable. The steering is light, making it easy to handle in city traffic. It offers decent mileage, which makes it suitable for daily use. The suspension works well, so bumps on rough roads are barely felt. Overall, this car is a reliable and comfortable choice for both family use and long drives
By: Satyam prajapati (Jan 17, 2026)