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LAMBORGHINI Urus Mileage

₹4.18 - 4.47 Cr**Ex-showroom price
4.1
74
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Lamborghini Urus Variants Wise Mileage

Lamborghini Urus price starts at ₹ 4.18 Cr and goes up to ₹ 4.47 Cr (Ex-showroom). Lamborghini Urus comes in 2 variants. Lamborghini Urus's top variant is SE.
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Petrol
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
2 Variants Available
Urus S
3999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹4.18 Cr*
Urus SE
3996 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
₹4.47 Cr*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Lamborghini Urus Alternatives

Lamborghini Urus Performante

Lamborghini Urus Performante

4.22 Cr
+11
Mileage: 7.8 kmpl
Check OffersUrus Performante MileageUrusvsUrus Performante
Lamborghini Urus SE

Lamborghini Urus SE

4.57 Cr
+25
Mileage: 7.8 kmpl
Check OffersUrus SE MileageUrusvsUrus SE
Bentley Bentayga

Bentley Bentayga

4.1 - 6 Cr
+2
Mileage: 7.6 kmpl
Check OffersBentayga MileageUrusvsBentayga
Aston Martin DB12

Aston Martin DB12

4.59 Cr
+11
Mileage: 12.75 kmpl
Check OffersDB12 MileageUrusvsDB12
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

4.61 Cr
Mileage: 7.3 kmpl
Check OffersHuracan Sterrato MileageUrusvsHuracan Sterrato
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

4.04 Cr
Mileage: 7.1 kmpl
Check OffersHuracan Tecnica MileageUrusvsHuracan Tecnica

Lamborghini Urus Visual Comparison

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Lamborghini Urus User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

A Perfect Car for a Dashing Personality
The car is wonderful in my opinion. The mileage is good, and the design looks very dashing. The comfort level is excellent, and the features are impressive for the price. Overall, it offers great value for money.
By: Swetank raj (Mar 4, 2026)
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Smooth, Comfortable,
The driving experience of this car is very smooth and comfortable. The steering is light, making it easy to handle in city traffic. It offers decent mileage, which makes it suitable for daily use. The suspension works well, so bumps on rough roads are barely felt. Overall, this car is a reliable and comfortable choice for both family use and long drives
By: Satyam prajapati (Jan 17, 2026)
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