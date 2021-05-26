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BENTLEY Bentayga Thunder Colour

₹4.1 - 6 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Bentayga Thunder Colour

Dark Sapphire
Glacier White Solid
Moonbeam
Thunder
Beluga Solid
Onyx
St James Red Solid
Thunder

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