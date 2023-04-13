|Engine
|3999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Urus S, equipped with a 4.0 liter Twin-Turbo engine and Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹4.73 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Urus offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Urus S is available in 16 colour options: Arancio Borealis, Bianco Icarus, Bianco Monocerus, Blu Astraeus, Blu Eleos, Giallo Auge, Giallo Inti, Grigio Keres, Grigio Nimbus, Marrone Alcestis, Nero Helene, Nero Noctis, Rosso Anteros, Rosso Mars, Verde Lares, Verde Mantis.
The Urus S is powered by a 3999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 657 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 850 Nm @ 2300 rpm of torque.
In the Urus's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bentley Bentayga priced between ₹4.1 Cr - 6 Cr or the Ferrari Roma priced ₹3.76 Cr.
The Urus S has Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.