Lamborghini Urus S S

4.73 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Lamborghini Urus S Key Specs
Engine3999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Urus S specs and features

Urus S S Latest Updates

Urus S is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Urus S S (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 4.73 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: 4.0 liter Twin-Turbo engine
  • Max Torque: 850 Nm @ 2300 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 85 litres
  • BootSpace: 616 litres
    ...Read More

    Lamborghini Urus S S Price

    S
    ₹4.73 Crore*On-Road Price
    3999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    4,18,00,000
    RTO
    38,50,000
    Insurance
    16,43,361
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    4,72,93,861
    EMI@10,16,530/mo
    Lamborghini Urus S S Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    4.0 liter Twin-Turbo engine
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    3.5 seconds
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    850 Nm @ 2300 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    657 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    3999 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Max Speed
    305 Kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.9 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    285 / 45 R21
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    Adaptive air suspension
    Rear Suspension
    Adaptive air suspension
    Rear Tyres
    315 / 40 R21
    Bootspace
    616 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    85 litres
    Length
    5112 mm
    Ground Clearance
    158 mm
    Wheelbase
    3003 mm
    Kerb Weight
    2197 kg
    Height
    1618 mm
    Width
    2018 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Multi-Function Display
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Scuff Plates
    Carbon Fiber
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Remote Operated
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Fog Lights
    LED on front
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    TFT Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Differential Lock
    Both Axles
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    3rd Row Seats Type
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Interior Colours
    Customisable
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)
    Lamborghini Urus S S EMI
    EMI9,14,877 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    4,25,64,474
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    4,25,64,474
    Interest Amount
    1,23,28,120
    Payable Amount
    5,48,92,594

    View all  Lamborghini Cars

