Urus S is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Urus S S (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 4.73 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of S is 85 litres & Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: 4.0 liter Twin-Turbo engine Max Torque: 850 Nm @ 2300 rpm Transmission: Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 85 litres BootSpace: 616 litres