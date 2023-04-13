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Lamborghini Urus S

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
4.73 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Lamborghini Urus Key Specs
Engine3999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Urus specs and features

Urus S

Urus S Prices

The Urus S, equipped with a 4.0 liter Twin-Turbo engine and Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹4.73 Crore (ex-showroom).

Urus S Mileage

All variants of the Urus offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Urus S Colours

The Urus S is available in 16 colour options: Arancio Borealis, Bianco Icarus, Bianco Monocerus, Blu Astraeus, Blu Eleos, Giallo Auge, Giallo Inti, Grigio Keres, Grigio Nimbus, Marrone Alcestis, Nero Helene, Nero Noctis, Rosso Anteros, Rosso Mars, Verde Lares, Verde Mantis.

Urus S Engine and Transmission

The Urus S is powered by a 3999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 657 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 850 Nm @ 2300 rpm of torque.

Urus S vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Urus's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bentley Bentayga priced between ₹4.1 Cr - 6 Cr or the Ferrari Roma priced ₹3.76 Cr.

Urus S Specs & Features

The Urus S has Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Lamborghini Urus S Price

Urus S

₹4.73 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,18,00,000
RTO
38,50,000
Insurance
16,43,361
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,72,93,861
EMI@10,16,530/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Lamborghini Urus S Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
4.0 liter Twin-Turbo engine
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.5 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
850 Nm @ 2300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
657 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
3999 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
305 Kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Adaptive air suspension
Rear Suspension
Adaptive air suspension
Rear Tyres
315 / 40 R21

Capacity

Bootspace
616 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
85 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5112 mm
Ground Clearance
158 mm
Wheelbase
3003 mm
Kerb Weight
2197 kg
Height
1618 mm
Width
2018 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Scuff Plates
Carbon Fiber
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
No
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
TFT Display
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Both Axles
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Customisable
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Lamborghini Urus S EMI
EMI9,14,877 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
4,25,64,474
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
4,25,64,474
Interest Amount
1,23,28,120
Payable Amount
5,48,92,594

Lamborghini Urus other Variants

Urus Performante

₹4.81 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,22,00,000
RTO
42,70,000
Insurance
16,58,786
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,81,29,286
EMI@10,34,486/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Urus SE

₹5.10 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,47,41,260
RTO
45,28,126
Insurance
17,56,783
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,10,26,669
EMI@10,96,762/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Lamborghini Urus Alternatives

Bentley Bentayga

Bentley Bentayga

4.1 - 6 Cr
+2
UrusvsBentayga
Ferrari Roma

Ferrari Roma

3.76 Cr
UrusvsRoma
Maserati MCPura

Maserati MCPura

5.12 Cr
+5
UrusvsMCPura
Ferrari Portofino

Ferrari Portofino

3.5 Cr
UrusvsPortofino

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