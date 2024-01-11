Saved Articles

Lamborghini Urus S vs Lamborghini Urus Performante

In 2024 when choosing between the Lamborghini Urus S and Lamborghini Urus Performante, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Urus S
Lamborghini Urus S
S
₹4.18 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Urus Performante
Lamborghini Urus Performante
Twin-Turbo V8
₹4.22 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4.0 liter Twin-Turbo engine4.0 liter Twin-Turbo engine
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.5 seconds3.3 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
850 Nm @ 2300 rpm850 Nm @ 2250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
657 bhp @ 6000 rpm657 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
3999 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Speed
305 Kmph306 Kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,72,93,8614,81,29,286
Ex-Showroom Price
4,18,00,0004,22,00,000
RTO
38,50,00042,70,000
Insurance
16,43,36116,58,786
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,16,52910,34,486

