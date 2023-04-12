HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2023 Lamborghini Urus S India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?

2023 Lamborghini Urus S India launch tomorrow: What to expect?

Lamborghini India will be introducing the new Urus S variant of the performance SUV to its portfolio tomorrow, April 13, 2023. The Lamborghini Urus S is the new entry variant of the Urus family and is positioned below the Urus Performante that went on sale earlier this year. The new Urus S replaces the standard Urus in the company’s line-up and comes with more focus on luxury with several visual and feature enhancements.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Apr 2023, 17:11 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Lamborghini Urus S will replace the standard Urus but sits below the Urus Performante that went on sale earlier this year
The Lamborghini Urus S will replace the standard Urus but sits below the Urus Performante that went on sale earlier this year
The Lamborghini Urus S will replace the standard Urus but sits below the Urus Performante that went on sale earlier this year
The Lamborghini Urus S will replace the standard Urus but sits below the Urus Performante that went on sale earlier this year

The 2023 Lamborghini Urus S is more subtle in appearance than the Urus Performante. Changes include a new wheel design with less grippy tyres and carbon fibre inserts. The front bumper has seen a subtle redesign while there’s a new carbon fibre-painted bonnet that gets matte black air vents. The cabin sports new interior trims and colour options as part of the update. Overall too, Lamborghini has increased the number of colours, trims, wheels, style packages and customisation details to choose from on the 2023 Urus S.

Also Read : 2023 Lamborghini Urus S vs Lamborghini Urus: What makes the S different

The Lamborghini Urus S comes with a an optional visible carbon fiber roof.
The Lamborghini Urus S comes with a an optional visible carbon fiber roof.
The Lamborghini Urus S comes with a an optional visible carbon fiber roof.
The Lamborghini Urus S comes with a an optional visible carbon fiber roof.

With respect to performance, the new Lamborghini Urus S makes do with the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine tuned for 657 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 850 Nm of peak torque between 2,300-4,500 rpm. The motor is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The Urus S makes the same power figures as the Urus Performante and about 14 bhp more than the older Urus. The Urus S is about 47 kg heavier than the Performante.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Lamborghini Urus S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lamborghini Urus S
₹3 - 3.25 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Ferrari Purosanguesuv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari Purosanguesuv
₹3 - 3.35 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Lamborghini Huracan
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

0-100 kmph on the Urus S comes up in 3.5 seconds, 0.2 seconds slower than the Performante while the top speed stays the same at 305 kmph. The Lamborghini Urus S also gets the air suspension carried over from the standard Urus that promises a more pliant ride quality when compared to the stiffer and lowered coil spring setup on the Performante. The air suspension also brings three off-road modes - Sabbia, Neve, and Terra, while there are three driving modes - Strada, Sport, and Corsa.

Watch: Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV: Track test review

The new Lamborghini Urus S will be about 40 lakh more affordable than the Urus Performate. Prices will be announced tomorrow. Keep watching this space for all the action.

First Published Date: 12 Apr 2023, 17:11 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Urus S Lamborghini Lamborghini Urus Lamborghini India
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
E-COSMOS Portable Flexible USB LED Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (USB-LED-LAMP) ( Mix Colors)
Rs. 39
Amazon_Logo
4% OFF
AutokraftZ Black Uv Sunblock protection with thumb hole Arm sleeves for unisex_2 | New Arm Sleeves |Arm Sleeves For Driving, Cycling, Tennis, Cricket, Football, Golf, Outdoor, Gym, Riding, Sun Protection Cooling Arm Sleeves for Men
Rs. 95 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city