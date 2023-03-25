2023 Lamborghini Urus S vs Lamborghini Urus: What makes the S different?

The new Urus S will be replacing the new standard Urus in Lamborghini’s stable to bring more aesthetic enhancements and a greater degree of customisation to the super SUV.
The new Urus S is a step above the standard Lamborghini Urus but is positioned below the Performante version.
Cosmetic changes on the Lamborghini Urus S include a new bonnet with cooling vents, a more aggressive front bumper with black inserts, and a revised bumper at the rear.
The Urus S can be ordered with wheel sizes between 21-23 inches, unlike the Urus Performante which only arrives with 21-inch alloy wheels.
The Lamborghini Urus S retains the same interior layout as the standard pre-facelift Urus but upgrades have been made aesthetically. There’s more customisation now available with contrast stitching and dark trim inserts.
The Urus S gets a power bump over the original Urus with the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 666 PS (657 bhp), up from the previous 650 PS (641 bhp), while peak torque stays the same at 850 Nm. Those are the same power figures as the Performante.
The Lamborghini Urus S can propel from 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds, down from 3.5 seconds on the previous iteration. The top speed stands at 305 kmph.
The Urus S retains the adaptive air suspension from the pre-facelift Urus, which also makes for a key difference over the Performante.
The Urus S also carries over the three off-road modes - Sand, Snow and Mud, along with Strada, Sport and Corsa, which are replaced with the single Rally mode on the Urus Performante.