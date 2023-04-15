HT Auto
Lamborghini Urus S performance SUV launched: 5 things you should know

The Urus has been one of the most successful products to come from Lamborghini. It is a performance SUV that blends the practicality of an SUV with the performance of a sports car. In fact, the brand delivered 200 units of Urus in India. Lamborghini also launched the Urus Performante in the Indian market last year. Now, the standard Urus has been discontinued and taking its place is the Urus S. Here are five things that one should know about the Urus S.

Under the hood, the Lamborghini Urus S will get a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine. The SUV comes with a top speed of 305 kmph and can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus S: Focus more on luxury

The Urus S focuses more on luxury so it uses leather upholstery. Although, customers can get the interior finished in Alcantara as well but it is an option. Being the luxury version, Lamborghini is offering different choices of materials.

Lamborghini Urus S: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Lamborghini Urus S is the same 4.4-litre V8 that has been twin-turbocharged. It puts out 666 hp and a peak torque output of 850 Nm. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox that transfers the power to all four wheels.

The interior of the Lamborghini Urus S offers a fully-revised colour and trim offer. Services such as Remote Park via the Lamborghini Unica App can be managed through smartphone integration with the enhancement of smartwatch controls including the virtual car key function.
Lamborghini Urus S: Design

In terms of design, not a lot has changed. It still has an aggressive front face with no changes to the headlamps or the tail lamps. As standard, Urus S comes with 21-inch alloy wheels. The customer can also opt for optional 22-inch and 23-inch wheels.

Also Read : Lamborghini Revuelto with 1,000 hp is Aventador's successor: 5 Things to know

Lamborghini Urus S: Performance

The top speed of the Lamborghini Urus S is 305 kmph and it can sprint from 0-100 kmph in claimed 3.5 seconds which is quite fast for a SUV. Moreover, a 0-200 kmph sprint takes just 12.5 seconds.

Lamborghini Urus S: Price

Lamborghini Urus S is priced at 4.18 crore ex-showroom before any options. This makes it slightly more affordable than the Urus Performante which is also on sale in the Indian market for 4.22 crore ex-showroom.

