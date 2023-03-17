HT Auto
Urus S, Lamborghini’s new entry-level SUV to replace Urus, to launch in India

Italian supercar manufacturer Lamborghini has announced that it will drive in the Urus S, the new generation version of the existing Urus SUV, to India next month. The carmaker has said that the new entry-level SUV, which will eventually replace the Urus, will hit Indian markets soon. Tthe official launch slated for April 13. The Urus S will be positioned below the Urus Performante SUV launched recently.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Mar 2023, 14:46 PM
Under the hood, the Lamborghini Urus S will get a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine. The SUV comes with a top speed of 305 kmph and can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds.
The new Urus S super SUV is a more powerful version of the standard Urus by 16 horsepower. The twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine is capable of churning out 666 hp of power and 850 Nm of peak torque. The Urus S comes with a top speed of 305 kmph and can sprint 0-100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds. The engine, mated to a 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, can send power to all four wheels for enhanced performance on almost all kind of tracks.

Besides the regular drive modes, which includes the Strada, Sport and Corsa, the Urus S also offers three off-road modes called Sabbia (Sand), Neve (Snow) and Terra (Mud).

The design of the new Urus S has clear inspirations from the Urus Peformante SUV. These include the redesigned front and rear bumpers, the quad exhaust outlets at the rear, vented bonnet with carbon-fibre treatment and carbon-fibre roof. The front skid plates are finished in matte black stainless steel while the SUV stands on a set of 21-inch alloy wheels with new designs. The size of the wheels can be upgraded to 23 inches as well.

The interior of the Urus S is also upgraded with more luxury on offer than the original Urus SUV. It gets dual-tone interior themes with different contrasting trim and stitching. It also comes with connectivity features like satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a digital car key.

Urus is the best-selling car for Lamborghini in India. The SUV, one of the fastest in the world, contributes more than half of all cars Lamborghini sold in the country last year. It has sold over 200 units of the Urus SUV in India so far. It recently launched the performance version of the SUV, called Urus Performante, priced at over 4 crore. Expect the Urus S SUV to cost between 3.5 crore and 4 crore.

First Published Date: 17 Mar 2023, 14:46 PM IST
TAGS: Urus super Sport Urus S Urus Lamborghini
