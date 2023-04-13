HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Lamborghini Urus S Performance Suv Launched In India, Priced At 4.18 Crore

Lamborghini Urus S performance SUV launched in India, priced at 4.18 crore

Lamborghini India has launched the 2023 Urus S with prices starting at 4.18 crore (ex-showroom, India). The new Urus S replaces the standard Urus that was previously available in India and joins the Performante variant launched earlier in the year. While the Performante is the sportier Urus, the S variant is more luxurious in comparison.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Apr 2023, 12:18 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Urus S can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds and the top speed is rated at 305 kmph.
Lamborghini has launched the Urus S in the Indian market. It replaces the Urus in the line-up and sits below the Urus Performance. Lamborghini Urus S is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.18 crore ex-showroom. 
The Urus S is a more luxury-focused version of the SUV. For people who want outright performance can buy the Urus Performante which will be sold alongside. 
Powering the Urus S is a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that is capable of producing 666 hp and a peak torque output of 850 Nm. It drives all four wheels using an 8-speed automatic transmission. 
The interior is the same as Urus Performante but now gets different materials for a more up-market look. Lamborghini is using leather and an optional alcantara. The manufacturer will also offer sevearal different choices of materials. 
On the exterior, the Urus S gets new bumpers and a new bonnet with vents. Although, the lighting elements stay the same. 
As standard, Urus S comes with 21-inch alloy wheels. Lamborghini is offering optional 22-inch Nath rims with titanium matt and diamond polish finish, while 23-inch Taigete wheels can be selected in bronze and diamond polish alternatives.
Urus S can sprint from 0-100 kmph in claimed 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 305 kmph. 
Urus S comes with air suspension that helps in changing the ride height of the vehicle and offer comfortable ride quality.
Urus S comes with air suspension that helps in changing the ride height of the vehicle and offer comfortable ride quality.
There are three off-road modes, Sabbia, Neve and Terra which translates to Sand, Snow and Mud. Apart from this, the driving modes are Strada, Sport and Corsa which translate to Street, Sport and Track. 
The Urus S can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds and the top speed is rated at 305 kmph.
View all Images
Lamborghini has launched the Urus S in the Indian market. It replaces the Urus in the line-up and sits below the Urus Performance. Lamborghini Urus S is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.18 crore ex-showroom. 
1/10
Lamborghini has launched the Urus S in the Indian market. It replaces the Urus in the line-up and sits below the Urus Performance. Lamborghini Urus S is priced at 4.18 crore ex-showroom. 
The Urus S is a more luxury-focused version of the SUV. For people who want outright performance can buy the Urus Performante which will be sold alongside. 
2/10
The Urus S is a more luxury-focused version of the SUV. For people who want outright performance can buy the Urus Performante which will be sold alongside. 
Powering the Urus S is a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that is capable of producing 666 hp and a peak torque output of 850 Nm. It drives all four wheels using an 8-speed automatic transmission. 
3/10
Powering the Urus S is a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that is capable of producing 666 hp and a peak torque output of 850 Nm. It drives all four wheels using an 8-speed automatic transmission. 
The interior is the same as Urus Performante but now gets different materials for a more up-market look. Lamborghini is using leather and an optional alcantara. The manufacturer will also offer sevearal different choices of materials. 
4/10
The interior is the same as Urus Performante but now gets different materials for a more up-market look. Lamborghini is using leather and an optional alcantara. The manufacturer will also offer sevearal different choices of materials. 
On the exterior, the Urus S gets new bumpers and a new bonnet with vents. Although, the lighting elements stay the same. 
5/10
On the exterior, the Urus S gets new bumpers and a new bonnet with vents. Although, the lighting elements stay the same. 
As standard, Urus S comes with 21-inch alloy wheels. Lamborghini is offering optional 22-inch Nath rims with titanium matt and diamond polish finish, while 23-inch Taigete wheels can be selected in bronze and diamond polish alternatives.
6/10
As standard, Urus S comes with 21-inch alloy wheels. Lamborghini is offering optional 22-inch Nath rims with titanium matt and diamond polish finish, while 23-inch Taigete wheels can be selected in bronze and diamond polish alternatives.
Urus S can sprint from 0-100 kmph in claimed 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 305 kmph. 
7/10
Urus S can sprint from 0-100 kmph in claimed 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 305 kmph. 
Urus S comes with air suspension that helps in changing the ride height of the vehicle and offer comfortable ride quality.
8/10
Urus S comes with air suspension that helps in changing the ride height of the vehicle and offer comfortable ride quality.
Urus S comes with air suspension that helps in changing the ride height of the vehicle and offer comfortable ride quality.
9/10
Urus S comes with air suspension that helps in changing the ride height of the vehicle and offer comfortable ride quality.
There are three off-road modes, Sabbia, Neve and Terra which translates to Sand, Snow and Mud. Apart from this, the driving modes are Strada, Sport and Corsa which translate to Street, Sport and Track. 
10/10
There are three off-road modes, Sabbia, Neve and Terra which translates to Sand, Snow and Mud. Apart from this, the driving modes are Strada, Sport and Corsa which translate to Street, Sport and Track. 

Power on the Lamborghini Urus S comes from the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 motor that produces a maximum power output of 657 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque, while paired with 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels

The Urus S can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds, 0.2 seconds slower than the Performante, while the top speed is rated at 305 kmph.

“The Urus has proven its appeal for those seeking the decisive combination of the sportiest SUV and a Lamborghini to drive every day: the Urus S sits perfectly alongside the new Urus Performante, for those choosing the purest sublimation of performance, luxury and versatility," said Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “The Urus’ commercial success, with more than 20,000 vehicles produced, is testament to its credentials as the first and enduring Super SUV: the Urus S elevates that reputation."

First Published Date: 13 Apr 2023, 12:18 PM IST
TAGS: Urus Lamborghini Urus S Urus
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
E-COSMOS Portable Flexible USB LED Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (USB-LED-LAMP) ( Mix Colors)
Rs. 39
Amazon_Logo
4% OFF
AutokraftZ Black Uv Sunblock protection with thumb hole Arm sleeves for unisex_2 | New Arm Sleeves |Arm Sleeves For Driving, Cycling, Tennis, Cricket, Football, Golf, Outdoor, Gym, Riding, Sun Protection Cooling Arm Sleeves for Men
Rs. 95 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city