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BMW i3

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The BMW i3 Sedan is the brand’s latest all-electric model built on its next-generation Neue Klasse platform. It marks the second product in this new EV family, following the BMW iX3, and represents a significant shift in BMW’s design and engineering direction for future electric vehicles.

Unlike the earlier i3 hatchback, this new model is a conventional three-box sedan developed from the ground up as a dedicated electric vehicle. It also previews the design language and technological approach that will influence upcoming iterations of the BMW 3 Series.

BMW i3 Sedan: Price

BMW has not yet announced official pricing for the i3 Sedan. As a Neue Klasse-based electric sedan positioned in the premium segment, it is expected to be priced in line with BMW’s global EV portfolio once it enters production markets.

BMW i3 Sedan: Launch Date

Production of the BMW i3 Sedan is scheduled to begin in August 2026 at BMW’s Munich plant. Deliveries in global markets such as the UK are expected by late 2026, with the US market to follow in 2027.

For India, while there is no confirmed timeline yet, the i3 Sedan is expected to arrive after the launch of the next-generation iX3, indicating a potential introduction at a later stage.

BMW i3 Sedan: Variants & Colours

At launch, BMW has introduced the i3 Sedan in the 50 xDrive variant. Additional variants are expected to be added over time as part of the broader Neue Klasse lineup.

Colour options and market-specific configurations have not yet been disclosed.

BMW i3 Sedan: Range & Battery

The BMW i3 Sedan utilises an 800-volt electrical architecture, enabling faster charging and improved efficiency. While the exact battery capacity has not been officially confirmed, it is expected to be comparable to the 108.7 kWh unit used in the iX3.

BMW claims a WLTP-certified range of up to 900 km on a single charge, placing it among the longest-range electric sedans in its segment.

BMW i3 Sedan: Specs & Features

The i3 Sedan introduces a new design language that blends traditional BMW elements with modern aerodynamic styling. The front features slim headlamp units, a sculpted bonnet and a clean, aerodynamically optimised bumper. In profile, the car gets smooth surfacing, a pronounced shoulder line and the signature Hofmeister kink at the rear quarter.

At the rear, the design remains minimal with a flat surface and sleek tail lamps integrated into the boot lid.

Inside, the cabin layout departs significantly from conventional BMW interiors. A slim panoramic display runs along the base of the windscreen, integrating the instrument cluster, infotainment system and passenger display into a single unit. A separate central touchscreen is positioned lower on the dashboard.

The steering wheel adopts a new design with vertical spokes, while the overall interior focuses on minimalism and digital integration.

In terms of performance, the i3 50 xDrive produces 469 hp and 645 Nm of torque. The dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup ensures strong performance while maintaining efficiency, in line with the Neue Klasse philosophy.

BMW i3 Sedan: Safety

Safety features and driver assistance systems have not been fully detailed yet. However, the i3 Sedan is expected to incorporate BMW’s latest suite of advanced driver assistance systems, leveraging next-generation sensors and software architecture developed for the Neue Klasse platform.

BMW i3 Sedan: Rivals

Once launched, the BMW i3 Sedan will compete in the premium electric sedan segment. Key rivals are expected to include the Tesla Model 3, Mercedes-Benz EQE and Hyundai Ioniq 6, depending on its final pricing and positioning in different markets.

BMW i3 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    150 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    900 km
View All i3 SpecsView specs icon

BMW i3 Latest Updates

Calendar icon19 Jun 2026
BMW i3 Neue Klasse electric sedan prices revealed in UK market ahead of launch
Calendar icon9 Apr 2026
BMW Group India achieved record Q1 sales in 2026, driven by strong demand for electric vehicles and SUVs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon23 Mar 2026
BMW unveils the Neue Klasse electric 3 Series, introducing a new design philosophy, with a sporty Neue Klasse M3 in development.Read Full Story
Calendar icon19 Mar 2026
BMW unveils the all-electric i3 sedan, showcasing a sleek design, advanced features, and impressive range, arriving in 2026.Read Full Story

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BMW i3 Colours

BMW i3 is available in the 9 Colours in India.

Black Sapphire Metallic
Brooklyn Grey Metallic
Le Castellet Blue Metallic
Ocean Wave Blue Metallic
Polarized Grey Metallic
Space Silver Metallic
Vegas Red Metallic
Alpine White
Mineral White Metallic
Black sapphire metallic

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BMW i3 Related News

The BMW i3 sedan will be globally unveiled on March 13, 2026
Neue Klasse-based BMW i3 teased ahead of March 13 debut: What we know so far
5 Mar 2026
BMW Vision Neue Klasse is one of the most hyped EV concept at the IAA 2023 in Munich that previewed the future of the German luxury car manufacturer's electric vehicles. It directly previews an electric sedan that would be the pure electric iteration of the BMW 3-Series.
BMW i3: Electric 3-series to debut in 2026. Here’s what to expect
24 Jun 2024
The new technology developed by ZF can make parking in tight spaces convenient. (Image: Youtube/Douglas Bouldac)
Watch: This BMW i3 EV can almost turn on a dime. Know the secret behind it
3 Jul 2023
BMW has delivered the 18 i3 EVs to a select batch of customers.
BMW sends off final i3 EVs with special gold paint
7 Aug 2022
BMW i3 has sold more than 250,000 units.
BMW i3 ends the nine-year-long journey with limited HomeRun Edition
3 Jul 2022
View all
 BMW i3 Related News

BMW i3 Specifications and Features

Max Power102 bhp
Body TypeSedan
Max Torque250 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Range900 km
Max Speed150 kmph

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