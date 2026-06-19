The BMW i3 Sedan is the brand’s latest all-electric model built on its next-generation Neue Klasse platform. It marks the second product in this new EV family, following the BMW iX3, and represents a significant shift in BMW’s design and engineering direction for future electric vehicles.

Unlike the earlier i3 hatchback, this new model is a conventional three-box sedan developed from the ground up as a dedicated electric vehicle. It also previews the design language and technological approach that will influence upcoming iterations of the BMW 3 Series.

BMW i3 Sedan: Price

BMW has not yet announced official pricing for the i3 Sedan. As a Neue Klasse-based electric sedan positioned in the premium segment, it is expected to be priced in line with BMW’s global EV portfolio once it enters production markets.

BMW i3 Sedan: Launch Date

Production of the BMW i3 Sedan is scheduled to begin in August 2026 at BMW’s Munich plant. Deliveries in global markets such as the UK are expected by late 2026, with the US market to follow in 2027.

For India, while there is no confirmed timeline yet, the i3 Sedan is expected to arrive after the launch of the next-generation iX3, indicating a potential introduction at a later stage.

BMW i3 Sedan: Variants & Colours

At launch, BMW has introduced the i3 Sedan in the 50 xDrive variant. Additional variants are expected to be added over time as part of the broader Neue Klasse lineup.

Colour options and market-specific configurations have not yet been disclosed.

BMW i3 Sedan: Range & Battery

The BMW i3 Sedan utilises an 800-volt electrical architecture, enabling faster charging and improved efficiency. While the exact battery capacity has not been officially confirmed, it is expected to be comparable to the 108.7 kWh unit used in the iX3.

BMW claims a WLTP-certified range of up to 900 km on a single charge, placing it among the longest-range electric sedans in its segment.

BMW i3 Sedan: Specs & Features

The i3 Sedan introduces a new design language that blends traditional BMW elements with modern aerodynamic styling. The front features slim headlamp units, a sculpted bonnet and a clean, aerodynamically optimised bumper. In profile, the car gets smooth surfacing, a pronounced shoulder line and the signature Hofmeister kink at the rear quarter.

At the rear, the design remains minimal with a flat surface and sleek tail lamps integrated into the boot lid.

Inside, the cabin layout departs significantly from conventional BMW interiors. A slim panoramic display runs along the base of the windscreen, integrating the instrument cluster, infotainment system and passenger display into a single unit. A separate central touchscreen is positioned lower on the dashboard.

The steering wheel adopts a new design with vertical spokes, while the overall interior focuses on minimalism and digital integration.

In terms of performance, the i3 50 xDrive produces 469 hp and 645 Nm of torque. The dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup ensures strong performance while maintaining efficiency, in line with the Neue Klasse philosophy.

BMW i3 Sedan: Safety

Safety features and driver assistance systems have not been fully detailed yet. However, the i3 Sedan is expected to incorporate BMW’s latest suite of advanced driver assistance systems, leveraging next-generation sensors and software architecture developed for the Neue Klasse platform.

BMW i3 Sedan: Rivals

Once launched, the BMW i3 Sedan will compete in the premium electric sedan segment. Key rivals are expected to include the Tesla Model 3, Mercedes-Benz EQE and Hyundai Ioniq 6, depending on its final pricing and positioning in different markets.