Tata Punch CNG to be launched tomorrow. Tiago & Tigor CNG to be updated too

Tata Motors has teased the Punch CNG on its social media, confirming the launch of the new model on August 3, 2023. What’s noteworthy is that the Tata Punch CNG is joined by the Tiago and Tigor CNG models in the teaser and all three models are expected to get the company’s new twin-cylinder CNG technology. The automaker showcased its new CNG tech at the 2023 Auto Expo in February.

All three models draw power from the 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine tuned for 76 bhp and 97 Nm of peak torque. This engine will be offered with the twin-cylinder CNG tanks placed below the cargo space in the boot. The 30-litre tanks are cleverly placed in the spare wheel compartment making for more usable boot space on either car. Tata Motors has already employed this tech on the Altroz CNG introduced in May this year, and its more affordable models now follow suit.

Also Read : Tata Punch CNG pre-bookings begin at select dealerships ahead of launch

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Punch ₹ 5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date UPCOMING Tata Punch Ev ₹12 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt ₹ 5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Citroen C3 ₹ 5.71 - 8.05 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Maruti Suzuki Swift ₹ 5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Maruti Suzuki Dzire ₹ 5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Much like the Altroz CNG, expect the Tata Punch, Tiago and Tigor CNG to be available in multiple variants. Most features will be carried over from their petrol counterparts, particularly on the top variants. For the Tata Punch, expect the CNG variant to offer features like the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electric sunroof, voice command, six airbags, projector headlamps and more.

Expect the CNG variants to command a premium of ₹60,000-80,000, depending on the model and variant. We expect to know more about the fuel efficiency of the CNG variants at the launch tomorrow. The new Punch CNG will compete head-on against the Hyundai Exter CNG. The Tata Tiago CNG will take on the Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG, while the Tata Tigor CNG take on the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura in the segment.

First Published Date: