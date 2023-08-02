Tata Punch CNG pre-bookings begin at select dealerships ahead of launch

Tata Motors dealerships have unofficially begun accepting pre-bookings for the upcoming Punch CNG variant for a token of ₹21,000. First showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Tata Punch CNG will be the automaker’s next model to get the twin-cylinder technology and is expected to arrive later this month. Tata Motors is yet to open bookings officially for the model. That said, the model has begun arriving at dealerships.

The Tata Punch will be the first “SUV" from the automaker to get the CNG fuel option. The micro SUV will get the twin-cylinder technology that debuted on the Altroz earlier this year. The twin-cylinder tech cleverly stores two 30-litre CNG tanks under the cargo space where the spare wheel is placed on the petrol version. The spare wheel is mounted under the vehicle instead.

The Tata Punch CNG will come with twin-cylinder technology that brings two 30-litre tanks under the boot space, for a more practical storage solution

The Punch CNG will offer a usable cargo space, which sets it apart from other CNG passenger cars on offer at the moment. The model will also be offered in a host of variants mimicking features from its petrol counterpart. Expect to see all the features carried over including, projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, an electric sunroof, as well as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, six airbags, ABS and more.

Power will come from the detuned version of the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. The motor also powers the Altroz and is tuned to produce 76 bhp and 97 Nm on the CNG version, while paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Pricing and fuel efficiency details will be available closer to the launch. Expect the CNG option to get a hike of ₹50,000-60,000 over the petrol versions.

The Tata Punch CNG comes right in time for the festive season. It will also lock horns against the newly-launched Hyundai Exter CNG while offering an edge over the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and Maruti Suzuki Ignis in the segment.

