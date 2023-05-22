Tata Altroz iCNG launched at 7.55 lakh: Check features, specs

Tata Motors has launched the CNG version of Altroz premium hatchback at a starting price of ₹7.55 lakh. The price of the top-end variant goes up to ₹10.55 lakh (both prices are introductory and ex-showroom). The Altroz iCNG is the third CNG offering in the personal segment by the OEM, after CNG versions of Tiago and Tigor models. The model comes with features such as Voice-assisted electric sunroof, wireless charger and air purifier.

The carmaker is offering the Altroz iCNG across six variants, XE, XM+, XM+(S), XZ, XZ+(S)and XZ+O(S). The model has been made available in four colour options - Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey and Avenue White. The model is being offered with a standard warranty scheme of three years or 1,00,000 km, whichever comes first.

Altroz iCNG sources power from a 1.2-litre Revotron Engine that delivers a power output of 73.5 PS @6000 rpm and torque of 103 Nm @3500 rpm. The twin cylinders of the model have been placed under the luggage areas in such a way that the boot space is on par with that of ICE counterparts. The model gets first-in-industry advanced Single ECU and features a Direct Start in CNG mode.

Features available on the CNG hatchback include projector headlamps, LED DRLs, R16 diamond cut alloy wheels, an eight-speaker touchscreen infotainment system by Harman with Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity. One can go for premium leatherette seats, fully automatic climate control, rear AC vents, height adjustable driver seat, among other things.

Tata Altroz iCNG is being touted as a safe bet thanks to the ALFA (Agile, Light, Flexible and Advanced) Architecture platform that has scored a five-star rating in Global NCAP crash test. Safety is further enhanced on the model with features like a micro-switch to keep the car switched off at the time of refueling.

