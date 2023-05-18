Tata Harrier finds one lakh homes in India in four years

Published May 18, 2023

Tata Harrier SUV has achieved a major sales milestone

Since January 2019, Tata Motors has sold one lakh units of the Harrier SUV across India

Tata Harrier SUV was first launched in India on January 23, 2019

Over the past few years, the Harrier SUV received several small updates

The price of the compact SUV, sold in 19 different variants, starts from 15 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata had also launched several special edition like the Jet Edition of the SUV

Tata had also launched a Camo Edition of the SUV which was later discontinued

Tata currently sells only Dark and Red Dark Editions of the SUV in India

The Red Dark Edition is the first variant of the Harrier SUV to come with ADAS technology

Tata is also planning to launch an electric version of the SUV soon
