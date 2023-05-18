Tata Harrier finds one lakh homes in India in four years

Tata Harrier SUV has achieved a major sales milestone
Since January 2019, Tata Motors has sold one lakh units of the Harrier SUV across India
Tata Harrier SUV was first launched in India on January 23, 2019
Over the past few years, the Harrier SUV received several small updates
The price of the compact SUV, sold in 19 different variants, starts from ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom)
Tata had also launched several special edition like the Jet Edition of the SUV
Tata had also launched a Camo Edition of the SUV which was later discontinued
Tata currently sells only Dark and Red Dark Editions of the SUV in India
The Red Dark Edition is the first variant of the Harrier SUV to come with ADAS technology
Tata is also planning to launch an electric version of the SUV soon