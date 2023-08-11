HT Auto

Tata Punch CNG Images

Check out the latest images of Tata Punch CNG. The images showcase the dynamic exterior

Tata Punch CNG

Tata Punch CNG

Tata Punch CNG News

Tata Punch iCNG will be offered in three variants and two packs.
Tata Punch CNG mileage revealed. Check how it compares against Hyundai Exter CNG
11 Aug 2023
The Tata Punch CNG will come with twin-cylinder technology that brings two 30-litre tanks under the boot space as a more practical storage solution
Tata Punch CNG to be launched tomorrow. Tiago & Tigor CNG to be updated too
3 Aug 2023
The Tata Punch CNG is expected to be launched later this month
Tata Punch CNG pre-bookings begin at select dealerships ahead of launch
2 Aug 2023
Toyota Innova Crysta diesel and Citroen eC3 electric hatchback are two of the new upcoming cars expected to be launched in India in February.
Innova Crysta diesel to Punch CNG: 5 cars likely to launch in India in February
31 Jan 2023
Tata Motors will launch the facelift version of its best-selling SUV Nexon in India on September 14.
Tata Nexon facelift SUV bookings open. To launch on this date
4 Sept 2023
Tata Videos

The Tata Motors pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 showcased from EVs to CNG vehicles as well as concept cars to give an idea of things to come from the Indian carmaker in near future.
From electric cars to CNG vehicles: Tata Motors’ strategy for India explained
17 Jan 2023
Tata Nexon EV Max has a battery that is around 30 per cent larger than the one inside Nexon EV. This is what primarily helps the newer EV have a claimed range of over 400 kms (ARAI certified, under test conditions).
Tata Nexon EV Max: Highway Drive Review
22 Jun 2023
Altroz is the third CNG model to be launched by Tata Motors after the Tigor and Tiago. However, the Altroz is the first model to be equipped with twin-cylinder technology that opens up more boot space than any of its rivals.
Tata Altroz CNG: First Drive Review
29 May 2023
Citroen will launch the eC3, its first electric car in India, in February. It is based on the C3 hatchback the French carmaker had launched last year.
Citroen eC3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?
21 Jan 2023
Tata Sierra EV is grabbing a lot of eyeballs at the Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023: Harrier EV, Curvv and other must-watch at Tata Motors pavilion
13 Jan 2023
