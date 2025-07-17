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Punch CNG [2021-2026]Specs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsColours

Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Images

Check out the latest images of Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026]. The images showcase the dynamic ...Read More

Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Front Left Side

Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026]

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
7.1 - 9.68 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
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Exterior
Interior
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Front Left Side
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Front Left Side 1
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Grille
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Headlight
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Rear Left View
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Rear Wiper
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Side Mirror
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Door Handle
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Taillight
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Wheel
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Dashboard
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Steering Controls
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Steering Wheel
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Ac Controls
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Door View Of Driver Seat
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Gear Shifter
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Infotainment System Main Menu
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Instrument Cluster
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Rear Seats
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Seat Belt
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Seat Headrest
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Speakers
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Sun Roof Moon Roof
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Cng Tank
Front Left Side
Front Left Side 1
Grille
Headlight
Rear Left View
Rear Wiper
Side Mirror
Door Handle
Taillight
Wheel
Dashboard
Steering Controls
Steering Wheel
Ac Controls
Door View Of Driver Seat
Gear Shifter
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Rear Seats
Seat Belt
Seat Headrest
Speakers
Sun Roof Moon Roof
Cng Tank

Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Alternatives

Tata Punch

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Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] User Reviews & Ratings

4.4
29 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
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4 & aboverating star
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14
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User Reviews

Good vehicle
Tata punch car is very good her safety feature is amazing boot space is very good,in this segment best suv.
By: Ykk (Jul 17, 2025)
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Perfect car with great look
Awesome looks, best car in the mid-range segment. Perfect choice for a small family. The black and white combination looks absolutely fabulous
By: Atul Sharan Mehta (Jun 26, 2025)
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Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Related News

Tata Punch SUV comes available in petrol only, petrol-CNG and electric powertrain options. Which one should you put your money on?
Tata Punch EV vs Tata Punch petrol vs Tata Punch CNG: Which model to go for
1 Aug 2024
Tata Punch SUV comes available in petrol only, petrol-CNG and electric powertrain options. Which one should you put your money on?
Tata Punch EV vs Tata Punch petrol vs Tata Punch CNG: Price and specification
29 Apr 2024
Tata Punch iCNG will be offered in three variants and two packs.
Tata Punch CNG mileage revealed. Check how it compares against Hyundai Exter CNG
11 Aug 2023
The Tata Punch CNG will come with twin-cylinder technology that brings two 30-litre tanks under the boot space as a more practical storage solution
Tata Punch CNG to be launched tomorrow. Tiago & Tigor CNG to be updated too
3 Aug 2023
The Tata Punch CNG is expected to be launched later this month
Tata Punch CNG pre-bookings begin at select dealerships ahead of launch
2 Aug 2023
View all
 Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Related News

Tata Videos

The Tata Motors pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 showcased from EVs to CNG vehicles as well as concept cars to give an idea of things to come from the Indian carmaker in near future.
From electric cars to CNG vehicles: Tata Motors’ strategy for India explained
17 Jan 2023
The Tata Sierra ICE reimagines the Alpine windows from the original Sierra of the 1990s but also brings more practicality with the rear doors and a bigger boot
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Tata Sierra SUV debuts, to rival Creta, Thar Roxx
17 Jan 2025
When it comes to safety rating, both Mahindra Thar Roxx and Tata Harrier are placed on top of the list. The two SUVs have secured five-star rating at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both SUVs offer host of safety features too.
Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Tata Harrier: Which SUV is safer? Bharat NCAP safety rating explained
18 Nov 2024
Tata Curvv SUV is available for booking at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) until October 31. The SUV will be sold along with its electric avatar Curvv EV in the compact segment.
Tata Curvv review: Can it challenge the might of the Creta, Seltos?
24 Sept 2024
Tata Curvv EV has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV offers up to 585 kms of range in a single charge. It comes packed with features like level-2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and more. It takes on MG ZS EV among compact electric SUVs in India.
Tata Curvv EV review: Can electric power charge up compact SUV game?
13 Aug 2024
Citroen Basalt will introduce a whole new genre in the compact SUV segment with its coupe design. A body-type that is popular in the luxury segment will now be available in the more affordable segments too. Beyond the unique body shape, the Basalt also offers a lot of features and technology.
Citroen Basalt first look: What does the Tata Curvv coupe SUV rival offer
6 Aug 2024
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