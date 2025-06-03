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TATA Punch CNG [2021-2026] Colours

₹7.1 - 9.68 Lakhs*Last recorded price
4.4
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Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Punch CNG [2021-2026] Colours

Punch CNG [2021-2026] is available in 9 colours in India - tornado blue with white roof, calypso red with white roof, meteor bronze with black roof, atomic orange with black roof, tropical mist with black roof, daytona grey with black roof, orcus white with black roof, grassland beige with piano black roof and foliage green with white roof. You can view your favourite Punch CNG [2021-2026] colour image.

Tornado Blue With White Roof
Calypso Red With White Roof
Meteor Bronze With Black Roof
Altomic Orange With Black Roof
Tropical Mist With Black Roof
Daytona Grey With Black Roof
Orcus White With Black Roof
Grassland Beige With Piano Black Roof
Foliage Green With White Roof
Tornado blue with white roof

Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Images

Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Image 1
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Image 2
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Image 3
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Image 4
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Image 5
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Image 6

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