TATA Punch CNG [2021-2026] Colours

Punch CNG [2021-2026] is available in 9 colours in India - tornado blue with white roof, calypso red with white roof, meteor bronze with black roof, atomic orange with black roof, tropical mist with black roof, daytona grey with black roof, orcus white with black roof, grassland beige with piano black roof and foliage green with white roof. You can view your favourite Punch CNG [2021-2026] colour image.
Popular Tata Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price