HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Videos Citroen Basalt First Look: What Does The Tata Curvv Coupe Suv Rival Offer

Citroen Basalt first look: What does the Tata Curvv coupe SUV rival offer

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 06 Aug 2024, 16:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
French carmaker Citroen is expected to launch the Basalt SUV later this month to take on the Tata Curvv. Based on the C3 Aircross, the Basalt is essen
...

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Citroen Ec3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen eC3
BatteryCapacity Icon29.2 kWh Range Icon320 km
₹ 11.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Citroen Basalt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Citroen Basalt
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Citroen C3 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C3 Aircross
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Citroen C3x (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Citroen C3X
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
Engine Icon1997 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 30.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Citroen C3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C3
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.16 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
First Published Date: 06 Aug 2024, 16:00 PM IST
TAGS: Basalt Citroen Curvv Tata Motor

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.