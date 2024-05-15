Tata Curvv launch delayed by few months. Here’s when we can expect its launch

The midsize SUV segment is booming, with all major OEMs in the Indian automotive market vying for a piece of the action. This segment currently boasts around nine models, including popular choices like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Among the eagerly awaited new entries in this segment is the Tata Curvv.

The Tata Curvv was originally scheduled for release in the first half of 2024. However, sources indicate that the market launch has been delayed by a few months.

The Tata Curvv was initially slated for release in the first half of 2024. However, according to sources, the market launch has been postponed by a few months. The Curvv will debut with its electric vehicle (EV) version, followed by petrol and diesel variants, as per the original plan.

Originally, Tata Motors planned to commence production of the Curvv EV in the first quarter of 2024, aiming for a mid-year launch. However, this timeline has now been shifted to June, with the model expected to hit the market around the festive season. The petrol and diesel versions are projected to enter production around September, with a market launch anticipated in the last quarter of 2024 or early 2025.

Tata Motors' decision to prioritise the electric variant of the Curvv is strategic, aiming to secure a first-mover advantage in the midsize SUV segment. This approach mirrors the company's successful launches of the Nexon EV and Punch EV, and aims to position Tata ahead of competitors such as the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and the Maruti eVX, along with its Toyota counterpart.

The delay is attributed to the ongoing general elections in India, which typically lead to a dip in sales. Additionally, Tata Motors is likely focusing on stabilizing production and deliveries of its existing models before venturing into a new segment. While an official email seeking clarification on the delay was sent to Tata Motors, no response has been received.

What we know so far?

Earlier this year, Tata Motors showcased a near-production version of the Curvv at the Bharat Mobility Show 2024. The Curvv is based on the Nexon and features a similar design language, with some unique EV-specific elements for its electric version.

The Tata Curvv will feature a new 125 bhp, 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, available with both manual and automatic transmissions. The diesel variant will utilise the Nexon’s 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine, making it only the third diesel option in the midsize SUV segment. Meanwhile, the EV variant will be built on Tata’s Gen 2 acti.ev architecture, with an anticipated range of 450-500 km.

