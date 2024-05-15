HT Auto
New generation BMW M5 teased in design sketch, looks mean

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 May 2024, 07:37 AM
BMW M5 is expected to come with a bolder and more aggressive design, while it would come with the same powertrain as the BMW XM, but would promise a more potent performance.
BMW M5 is expected to come with a bolder and more aggressive design, while it would come with the same powertrain as the BMW XM, but would promise a more potent performance.

BMW M5 doesn't come often and this is why the German luxury auto giant is trying to build up hype around the new generation iteration of the performance sedan. The auto company's M performance division has released a new teaser video which gives us a glimpse of the upcoming next-generation BMW M5 sedan through a design sketch.

The teaser video hints the upcoming new generation BMW M5 performance sedan would come with bulging fenders in a typical M styling fashion. The fenders appear wider than those of the regular BMW 5 Series sedan. Also, here are cabin fibre side mirror caps in the new M5. It would come with a copper paint job along with plenty of regular and distinctive exterior colour options.

The smaller sibling of the M5, the BMW M3 has been criticised for its overly tall retro-themed radiator grille. Following that, the new BMW M5, which is internally codenamed as G90 could come with relatively normal-sized kidney grilles. The shape of the sedan reminds us of the BMW 3.0 CSL but the grille has a flatter design as it doesn't extend as much downward as on the coupe. This one appears to have horizontal sats whereas the old M5 had vertical bars. Speaking about the other possible design elements of the upcoming next-generation BMW M5, its air intake looks surprisingly small unless one looks at the air curtain.

The BMW M5 has been teased through the design sketch only, which means the car will go through a whole lot of changes before coming out in the flesh, as the teaser doesn't show us a fully indicative production design.

Mechanically, the upcoming BMW M5 is not sure to come as a plug-in hybrid, as the teaser doesn't show any charging port on the front fender. However, expect it to come with the BMW XM's powertrain, combining a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine with an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery pack. However, the technical specifications of the sedan would be different. Expect it to come promising more than what the XM offers. Also, expect the sedan to offer a generous pure electric range as well, as BMW CEO Oliver Zipse has already hinted.

First Published Date: 15 May 2024, 07:37 AM IST
