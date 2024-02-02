Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
TVS Jupiter on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 90,300.
The on road price for TVS Jupiter top variant goes up to Rs. 94,190 in Pune.
The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel and the most priced model is TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect.
TVS Jupiter on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS Jupiter is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Pune, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Pune and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Pune.
Variants On-Road Price TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel ₹ 90,300 TVS Jupiter STD ₹ 93,770 TVS Jupiter ZX ₹ 98,660 TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect ₹ 94,190
