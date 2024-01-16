Saved Articles

TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect

1.02 Lakhs*
Delhi
TVS Jupiter Key Specs
Engine109.7 cc
Power7.88 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Speed78 kmph
Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect Latest Updates

Jupiter falls under Scooter category and has 6 variants. The price of Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect in Delhi is Rs. 1.02 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of ZX Drum SmartXonnect is

  • Fuel Capacity: 6 L
  • Length: 1834 mm
  • Max Power: 7.88 PS @ 7500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
    TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect Price

    ZX Drum SmartXonnect
    ₹1.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    109.7 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    84,686
    RTO
    11,279
    Insurance
    6,347
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,02,312
    EMI@2,199/mo
    TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    6 L
    Ground Clearance
    163 mm
    Length
    1834 mm
    Wheelbase
    1275 mm
    Kerb Weight
    109 kg
    Additional Storage
    21 litre
    Height
    1286 mm
    Saddle Height
    765 mm
    Width
    678 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :- 90/90 - 12, Rear :- 90/90 - 12
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Range
    290 km
    Max Speed
    78 kmph
    Max Power
    7.88 PS @ 7500 rpm
    Stroke
    48.8 mm
    Max Torque
    8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Displacement
    109.7 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Single cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    CVT
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Bore
    53.5 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Chassis
    High Rigidity Underbone Type
    Rear Suspension
    3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Hydraulic
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Clock
    Digital
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Underseat storage
    21 litre
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Additional Features
    Air Filter Type - Viscous paper Filter, Stainless Steel Muffler Guard, SmartXonnect, TVS intelliGo, ETFi, Econometer, Intelligent Ignition System, Largest Leg Space - 375 mm, Least Turning Radius, i-Touchstart, All in one lock, Front Utility Box, Dual Side Handle Lock, Malfunction Indicator in Digital Cluster, Parking Brake, Voice Assist
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Lead Acid
    TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect EMI
    EMI1,979 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    92,080
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    92,080
    Interest Amount
    26,670
    Payable Amount
    1,18,750

    TVS Jupiter other Variants

    Sheet Metal Wheel
    ₹ 85,313*On-Road Price
    109.7 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    73,340
    RTO
    5,867
    Insurance
    6,106
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    85,313
    EMI@1,834/mo
    STD
    ₹ 89,847*On-Road Price
    109.7 cc
    View breakup
    ZX
    ₹ 95,106*On-Road Price
    109.7 cc
    View breakup
    ZX SmartXonnect
    ₹1.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    109.7 cc
    View breakup
    Classic
    ₹1.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    109.7 cc
    View breakup
    TVS Jupiter Alternatives

    Simple Energy Dot One

    Simple Energy Dot One STD

    99,999
    Check latest Offers
    Jupiter vs Dot One
    Honda Activa 6G

    Honda Activa 6G Smart Limited Edition

    76,234 - 82,734
    Check latest Offers
    Jupiter vs Activa 6G
    Suzuki Access 125

    Suzuki Access 125 Special Edition

    79,899 - 90,000
    Check latest Offers
    Jupiter vs Access 125
    TVS NTORQ 125

    TVS NTORQ 125 Drum

    84,636 - 1.05 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Jupiter vs NTORQ 125
    Honda Activa 125

    Honda Activa 125 Drum Alloy

    79,806 - 88,979
    Check latest Offers
    Jupiter vs Activa 125

