TVS Jupiter Specifications

TVS Jupiter starting price is Rs. 63,511 in India. TVS Jupiter is available in 5 variant and Powered by a null engine.
63,511 - 79,350*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
TVS Jupiter Specs

TVS Jupiter comes with 109.7 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 66.7 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 6 litres.

TVS Jupiter Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Classic
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
6 L
Ground Clearance
150 mm
Length
1834 mm
Wheelbase
1275 mm
Kerb Weight
109 kg
Height
1286 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm
Width
678 mm
Underseat storage
21 L
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
24 psi
Tyre Size
Front :- 90/90 - 12, ,Rear :- 90/90 - 12
Radial Tyre
Yes
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
28 psi
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
24 psi
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Highway Mileage
66.7 kmpl
City Mileage
60.44 kmpl
Max Power
7.47 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
48.8 mm
Max Torque
8.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Ignition
ECU Controlled ignition
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
109.7 cc
Clutch
Automatic
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
53.5 mm
Chassis
High Rigidity Underbone Type
Rear Suspension
3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper
Front Suspension
Telescopic hydraulic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Analogue
Fuel Gauge
Analog
Tripmeter
Analogue
External Fuel Filling
Yes
Console
Analogue
Additional Features
Econometer, Parking Brake, Beige Inner panels, Dual-tone Seat, Zero Effort E-Z Center Stand, Front utility box, Handle Lock ( Dual-side enabled), Front Leg Space ( 375 mm), Malfunction Indicator Lamp
Carry Hook
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Braking Type
Synchronized Braking System
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Shutter Lock
Yes
Pilot Lamps
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

TVS Jupiter News

Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter are leading the sales chart.
Honda Activa to TVS Jupiter: Best-selling scooters in India in 2022-23
29 Apr 2023
Both scooters have radically different design languages.
Hero Xoom vs TVS Jupiter: Specs, features and design compared
10 Feb 2023
Both manufacturers played safe when it comes to the design of the scooters.
TVS Jupiter vs Honda Activa: Which scooter should you get?
27 Dec 2022
The TVS Jupiter 125 is offered in some bright colour paint schemes whereas the Activa 125 gets standard colour options.
Honda Activa 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you buy?
18 Dec 2022
Both scooters are powered by a 109 cc engine and the power figures are also quite close.
Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Jupiter: Which popular scooter should you buy?
13 Dec 2022
TVS Jupiter Variants & Price List

TVS Jupiter price starts at ₹ 63,511 and goes upto ₹ 79,350 (Ex-showroom). TVS Jupiter comes in 5 variants. TVS Jupiter top variant price is ₹ 70,511.

STD
63,511*
109.7 cc
66.7 kmpl
7.47 PS @ 7000 rpm
Sheet Metal Wheel
64,533*
109.7 cc
66.7 kmpl
7.47 PS @ 7000 rpm
ZX
65,511*
109.7 cc
66.7 kmpl
7.47 PS @ 7000 rpm
ZX Disc with IntelliGo
70,280*
109.7 cc
66.7 kmpl
7.47 PS @ 7000 rpm
Classic
70,511*
109.7 cc
66.7 kmpl
7.47 PS @ 7000 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

