TVS Jupiter comes with 109.7 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 66.7 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 6 litres. The price of Jupiter starts at Rs. 63,511 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, TVS Jupiter sits in the Scooter segment in the Indian market.