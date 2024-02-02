Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
TVS Jupiter on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 92,140.
The on road price for TVS Jupiter top variant goes up to Rs. 99,540 in Hyderabad.
The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel and the most priced model is TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect.
TVS Jupiter on road price breakup in Hyderabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS Jupiter is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Hyderabad, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Hyderabad and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Hyderabad.
Variants On-Road Price TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel ₹ 92,140 TVS Jupiter STD ₹ 95,640 TVS Jupiter ZX ₹ 1.01 Lakhs TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect ₹ 99,540
