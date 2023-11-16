Saved Articles

TVS Jupiter Classic

6/14
85,609*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Jupiter Key Specs
Engine109.7 cc
Mileage66.7 kmpl
View all Jupiter specs and features

Jupiter Classic Latest Updates

Jupiter falls under Scooter category and has 5 variants. The price of Jupiter Classic (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 85,609. The fuel capacity of Classic is 6 L litres.

  • Fuel Capacity: 6 L
  • Length: 1834 mm
  • Highway Mileage: 66.7 kmpl
  • Max Power: 7.47 PS @ 7000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
    Mileage of Classic is 66.7 kmpl.

    TVS Jupiter Classic Price

    Classic
    ₹ 85,609*On-Road Price
    109.7 cc
    66.7 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    73,707
    RTO
    5,896
    Insurance
    6,006
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    85,609
    EMI@1,840/mo
    TVS Jupiter Classic Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    6 L
    Ground Clearance
    150 mm
    Length
    1834 mm
    Wheelbase
    1275 mm
    Kerb Weight
    109 kg
    Height
    1286 mm
    Saddle Height
    765 mm
    Width
    678 mm
    Underseat storage
    21 L
    Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
    28 psi
    Wheel Size
    Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
    24 psi
    Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
    24 psi
    Tyre Size
    Front :- 90/90 - 12, ,Rear :- 90/90 - 12
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
    32 psi
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Highway Mileage
    66.7 kmpl
    City Mileage
    60.44 kmpl
    Max Power
    7.47 PS @ 7000 rpm
    Stroke
    48.8 mm
    Max Torque
    8.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Ignition
    ECU Controlled ignition
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Displacement
    109.7 cc
    Clutch
    Automatic
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    Single cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    CVT
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    53.5 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    High Rigidity Underbone Type
    Rear Suspension
    3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic hydraulic
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Adjustable Windscreen
    Yes
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Odometer
    Analogue
    Fuel Gauge
    Analog
    Tripmeter
    Analogue
    External Fuel Filling
    Yes
    Console
    Analogue
    Additional Features
    Econometer, Parking Brake, Beige Inner panels, Dual-tone Seat, Zero Effort E-Z Center Stand, Front utility box, Handle Lock ( Dual-side enabled), Front Leg Space ( 375 mm), Malfunction Indicator Lamp
    Carry Hook
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Braking Type
    Synchronized Braking System
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Shutter Lock
    Yes
    Pilot Lamps
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 4 Ah
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Maintenance Free
    TVS Jupiter Classic EMI
    EMI1,656 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    77,048
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    77,048
    Interest Amount
    22,316
    Payable Amount
    99,364

    TVS Jupiter other Variants

    STD
    ₹ 79,074*On-Road Price
    109.7 cc
    66.7 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    65,497
    RTO
    5,806
    Insurance
    5,322
    Accessories Charges
    2,449
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    79,074
    EMI@1,700/mo
    Sheet Metal Wheel
    ₹ 78,628*On-Road Price
    109.7 cc
    66.7 kmpl
    View breakup
    ZX
    ₹ 84,652*On-Road Price
    109.7 cc
    66.7 kmpl
    View breakup
    ZX Disc with IntelliGo
    ₹ 85,642*On-Road Price
    109.7 cc
    66.7 kmpl
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    TVS Jupiter Alternatives

    TVS Scooty Pep Plus

    TVS Scooty Pep Plus Matte Edition

    52,915 - 64,522
    Jupiter vs Scooty Pep P...
    TVS Scooty Zest

    TVS Scooty Zest Matte Series

    58,460 - 70,288
    Jupiter vs Scooty Zest
    Honda Grazia

    Honda Grazia Sports Edition

    60,539 - 90,234
    Jupiter vs Grazia
    Hero Maestro Edge 110

    Hero Maestro Edge 110 100 Million Edition

    62,750 - 72,150
    Jupiter vs Maestro Edge...
    Hero Pleasure Plus

    Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum BS6

    58,900 - 69,900
    Jupiter vs Pleasure Plu...

