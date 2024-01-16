Jupiter falls under Scooter category and has 6 variants. The price of Jupiter ZX SmartXonnect in Delhi is Rs. 1.03 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of ZX SmartXonnect is 6 LJupiter falls under Scooter category and has 6 variants. The price of Jupiter ZX SmartXonnect in Delhi is Rs. 1.03 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of ZX SmartXonnect is 6 L litres. It offers many features like Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 6 L
Length: 1834 mm
Max Power: 7.88 PS @ 7500 rpm
Engine Type: Single cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
21 litre
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Air Filter Type - Viscous paper Filter, Stainless Steel Muffler Guard,
SmartXonnect, TVS intelliGo, ETFi, Econometer, Intelligent Ignition System,
Largest Leg Space - 375 mm, Least Turning Radius, i-Touchstart, All in one
lock, Front Utility Box, Dual Side Handle Lock, Malfunction Indicator in
Digital Cluster, Parking Brake, Voice Assist