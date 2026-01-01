|Engine
|124.8 cc
The NTORQ 125 Disc, is listed at ₹97,834 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the NTORQ 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The NTORQ 125 Disc is available in 14 colour options: Midnight Black, Nardo Grey, Spiti White, Blaze Blue, Race Red, Dark Black, Inferno Red, Drift Blue, Rush Green, Neon, Super Soldier, Stealth Black, Lightning Gray, Amazing Red.
The NTORQ 125 Disc is powered by a 124.8 cc engine.
In the NTORQ 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands or the PURE EV ETrance Neo priced between ₹79.7 Thousands - 1.06 Lakhs.
The NTORQ 125 Disc has Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Kill Switch, Hazard Light Switch, Rear Footpegs, Multi-function Lock, Physical Key and USB Charging Port.