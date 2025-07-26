In 2026 TVS NTORQ 125 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). NTORQ 125 engine makes power and torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
NTORQ 125 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ntorq 125
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|TVS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 82,500
|₹ 77,200
|Mileage
|47 to 50 kmpl
|49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.8 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|9.5-10.2 PS PS
|8.2 PS PS