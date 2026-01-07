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HomeCompare BikesDio vs Jupiter [2013-2024]

Honda Dio vs TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

In 2026 Honda Dio or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Dio vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dio Jupiter [2013-2024]
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 68,846₹ 73,340
Mileage50 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.51 cc109.7 cc
Power7.95 PS PS7.88 PS PS

Filters
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹68,846*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Dio Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L6 L
Length
1808 mm1834 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm150 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1275 mm
Kerb Weight
103 kg107 kg
Height
1150 mm1115 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm765 mm
Width
723 mm650 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, ,Rear :-90/100-10-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
254.4 km-
Max Speed
83 kmph78 kmph
Max Power
7.95 PS @ 8000 rpm7.47 PS
Stroke
63.121 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm8.4 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry TypeAutomatic
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
47 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
Under BoneHigh Rigidity Underbone Type
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic hydraulic
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper
Features
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes21 L
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
4.2-inch TFT Instrument Cluster, External Fuel LidEconometer Parking Brake
Pass Switch
YesAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
.2 Inch TFT-
Battery Capacity
12V, 5.0 Ah4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,54485,313
Ex-Showroom Price
68,84673,340
RTO
6,0085,867
Insurance
6,6906,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7521,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

Dio Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Dio vs Activa 6G
Hindustan Times
Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Dio vs NTORQ 125
Hindustan Times
Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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