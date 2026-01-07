In 2026 Honda Dio or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Dio vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dio
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 68,846
|₹ 73,340
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|109.7 cc
|Power
|7.95 PS PS
|7.88 PS PS