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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Jupiter 125 Launched In Two New Dual Tone Colour Options, Price Hiked By 1,000

TVS Jupiter 125 launched in two new dual-tone colour options, price hiked by 1,000

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 25 May 2026, 15:49 pm
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  • TVS has refreshed the Jupiter 125 with two new colours on the DT SXC trim, while raising prices by up to 1,000 across the trims.

TVS Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125 now gets two new dual-tone colour options, both offered exclusively on the DT SXC variant.
TVS Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125 now gets two new dual-tone colour options, both offered exclusively on the DT SXC variant.
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TVS has updated the Jupiter 125 range in India with two new dual-tone colour options and a small price revision across the scooter’s lineup. The new shades are limited to the DT SXC variant, while the rest of the range sees a price increase of up to 1,000.

New colours added

The two fresh paint schemes are called Ivory Elite Green and Ivory Matte Copper Bronze. Both are offered only on the DT SXC version of the Jupiter 125.

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Ivory Elite Green uses a light green finish on the fender, the middle section of the apron and the body panels. TVS has paired it with white highlights on the apron sides, the lower portion of the floorboard and the pillion grab rail. The apron interior and floorboard are finished in beige, which gives the scooter a more premium appearance.

Ivory Matte Copper Bronze follows the same overall design idea, but replaces the green accents with bronze elements. TVS says both shades are meant to add a more elegant and upscale look to the scooter.

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Prices revised

Along with the colour update, TVS has also raised prices for the Jupiter 125 range. The Drum-Alloy variant now costs 78,700, up by 600. The Disc variant has moved to 83,900, also higher by 600. The DT SXC trim is now priced at 86,750, with no change in its price. The top-spec SmartXonnect variant has received the steepest hike of 1,000 and now costs 89,060, ex-showroom, Delhi.

Also Read : TVS iQube S 4.7 kWh launched with 175 km range at 1.37 lakh

No mechanical changes

Apart from the new colours and revised pricing, the Jupiter 125 remains unchanged mechanically. It continues to use the same 124.8cc, air-cooled single-cylinder engine. The motor produces 8.7 bhp and 11.1 Nm.

The update does not bring any feature or hardware changes, so the scooter stays focused on visual freshness and a slightly revised price structure.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 25 May 2026, 15:49 pm IST
TAGS: tvs jupiter 125 tvs jupiter 125

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