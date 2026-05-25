TVS Jupiter 125 launched in two new dual-tone colour options, price hiked by 1,000

TVS has updated the Jupiter 125 range in India with two new dual-tone colour options and a small price revision across the scooter’s lineup. The new shades are limited to the DT SXC variant, while the rest of the range sees a price increase of up to ₹1,000.

New colours added

The two fresh paint schemes are called Ivory Elite Green and Ivory Matte Copper Bronze. Both are offered only on the DT SXC version of the Jupiter 125.

Ivory Elite Green uses a light green finish on the fender, the middle section of the apron and the body panels. TVS has paired it with white highlights on the apron sides, the lower portion of the floorboard and the pillion grab rail. The apron interior and floorboard are finished in beige, which gives the scooter a more premium appearance.

Ivory Matte Copper Bronze follows the same overall design idea, but replaces the green accents with bronze elements. TVS says both shades are meant to add a more elegant and upscale look to the scooter.

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Prices revised

Along with the colour update, TVS has also raised prices for the Jupiter 125 range. The Drum-Alloy variant now costs ₹78,700, up by ₹600. The Disc variant has moved to ₹83,900, also higher by ₹600. The DT SXC trim is now priced at ₹86,750, with no change in its price. The top-spec SmartXonnect variant has received the steepest hike of ₹1,000 and now costs ₹89,060, ex-showroom, Delhi.

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No mechanical changes

Apart from the new colours and revised pricing, the Jupiter 125 remains unchanged mechanically. It continues to use the same 124.8cc, air-cooled single-cylinder engine. The motor produces 8.7 bhp and 11.1 Nm.

The update does not bring any feature or hardware changes, so the scooter stays focused on visual freshness and a slightly revised price structure.

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