Honda Activa 125 H-Smart

1.02 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Honda Activa 125 Key Specs
Engine124 cc
View all Activa 125 specs and features

Activa 125 H-Smart Latest Updates

Activa 125 falls under Scooter category and has 4 variants. The price of Activa 125 H-Smart (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.02 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of H-Smart is

  • Fuel Capacity: 5.3 L
  • Length: 1850 mm
  • Max Power: 8.19 bhp @ 6,250 rpm
  • Engine Type: 4 Stroke, BS-VI Engine
    ...Read More

    Honda Activa 125 H-Smart Price

    H-Smart
    ₹1.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    124 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    88,093
    RTO
    7,548
    Insurance
    6,123
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,01,764
    EMI@2,187/mo
    Honda Activa 125 H-Smart Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    5.3 L
    Length
    1850 mm
    Ground Clearance
    162 mm
    Wheelbase
    1260 mm
    Additional Storage
    18 L
    Kerb Weight
    109 kg
    Height
    1170 mm
    Width
    707 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    190 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Range
    249.1 Km
    Max Speed
    90 Kmph
    Max Power
    8.19 bhp @ 6,250 rpm
    Stroke
    63.113 mm
    Max Torque
    10.4 Nm @ 5000 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Displacement
    124 cc
    Engine Type
    4 Stroke, BS-VI Engine
    Clutch
    Automatic
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Gear Box
    CVT
    Bore
    50 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Chassis
    Under Bone
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic
    Rear Suspension
    3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Internet Connectivity
    No
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    i3s Technology
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Underseat storage
    Yes
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Yes
    Mobile Application
    No
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Additional Features
    Smart Key, Front Glove Box, Seat Length - (712 mm), Full Metal Body, Side stand engine cut off, Air Filter Type - Viscous Paper Filter, Multi Function Switch Unit, Enhanced Smart Power, Silent Start With ACG, Smart Find, Smart Safe, Smart Unlock
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Battery Warranty
    3 Year
    Battery Capacity
    12 V / 5 Ah
    Low Battery Indicator
    No
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Maintenance Free
    Honda Activa 125 H-Smart EMI
    EMI1,969 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    91,587
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    91,587
    Interest Amount
    26,527
    Payable Amount
    1,18,114

    Honda Activa 125 other Variants

    Drum
    ₹ 91,752*On-Road Price
    124 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    78,920
    RTO
    6,814
    Insurance
    6,018
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    91,752
    EMI@1,972/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Drum Alloy
    ₹ 95,754*On-Road Price
    124 cc
    View breakup
    Disc
    ₹ 99,580*On-Road Price
    124 cc
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Honda Activa 125 Alternatives

    Suzuki Access 125

    Suzuki Access 125 Disc Alloy Bluetooth

    67,503 - 78,786
    Activa 125 vs Access 125
    Activa 125 vs Access 125
    TVS Jupiter

    TVS Jupiter Classic

    63,511 - 70,511
    Activa 125 vs Jupiter
    Activa 125 vs Jupiter
    Yamaha RayZR 125

    Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum

    69,860 - 91,000
    Check latest Offers
    Activa 125 vs RayZR 125

