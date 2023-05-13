Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda Activa 125 on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.03 Lakhs.
The on road price for Honda Activa 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.13 Lakhs in Bangalore.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Honda Activa 125 Drum and the most priced model is Honda Activa 125 H-Smart.
Visit your nearest
Honda Activa 125 dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers.
Honda Activa 125 on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Activa 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Bangalore, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Bangalore and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Bangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Activa 125 Drum ₹ 1.03 Lakhs Honda Activa 125 Drum Alloy ₹ 1.07 Lakhs Honda Activa 125 Disc ₹ 1.11 Lakhs Honda Activa 125 H-Smart ₹ 1.13 Lakhs
