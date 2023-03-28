Honda Activa 125 with Smart Key launched, is now OBD2 compliant

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have launched the updated Activa 125 in the Indian market. The prices start at ₹78,920 and go up to ₹88,093. Both prices are ex-showroom. The Activa 125 will be sold in four variants, there is Drum, Drum Alloy, Disc and H-Smart which is the new top-of-the-line-up variant. There are no major changes in terms of cosmetic upgrades. The scooter is offered in five colour options. There is Pearl Night Start Black, Heavy Gray Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Precious White and Mid Night Blue Metallic.

The Honda Activa 125 is now OBD2 compliant. The engine is the same 125 cc, fuel-injected unit. The engine produces 8.19 bhp at 6,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 10.4 Nm at 5,000 rpm.

There is also an idle start/stop feature on offer which should help in increasing the fuel economy. Honda is also using new fuel-efficient tyres to further boost fuel efficiency. The engine also comes with eSP that enables silent start along with other functionalities.

A look at 2023 Honda Activa 125 in Pearl White paint scheme.

In terms of features, there is a side-stand cut-off switch, an external fuel filler cap, an open glovebox and an LED headlamp with an LED position lamp. The small digital screen can show various information like real-time mileage, distance to empty, fuel gauge, average mileage and time.

The top-end variant comes with a smart key which enables functions such as Smart Find, Smart Safe, Smart Unlock and Smart Start. The smart key can be used to find the scooter in a parking lot. The turn indicators will blink twice when the Answer Back button is pressed and the scooter is within 10 metres of range.

The Anti-theft system enables the immobilizer function automatically after the key goes beyond 2 metres of range. There is no traditional keyhole. Instead, there is a knob that can be used to turn on the ignition and start/stop the engine. If the key is within 2 metres, the owner can open the seat, fuel cap and the handle by rotating the knob.

