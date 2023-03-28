HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Honda Activa 125 With Smart Key Launched, Is Now Obd2 Compliant

Honda Activa 125 with Smart Key launched, is now OBD2 compliant

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have launched the updated Activa 125 in the Indian market. The prices start at 78,920 and go up to 88,093. Both prices are ex-showroom. The Activa 125 will be sold in four variants, there is Drum, Drum Alloy, Disc and H-Smart which is the new top-of-the-line-up variant. There are no major changes in terms of cosmetic upgrades. The scooter is offered in five colour options. There is Pearl Night Start Black, Heavy Gray Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Precious White and Mid Night Blue Metallic.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 28 Mar 2023, 13:44 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
2023 Honda Activa 125 in Mid Night Blue Metallic paint scheme.
2023 Honda Activa 125 in Mid Night Blue Metallic paint scheme.
2023 Honda Activa 125 in Mid Night Blue Metallic paint scheme.
2023 Honda Activa 125 in Mid Night Blue Metallic paint scheme.

The Honda Activa 125 is now OBD2 compliant. The engine is the same 125 cc, fuel-injected unit. The engine produces 8.19 bhp at 6,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 10.4 Nm at 5,000 rpm.

There is also an idle start/stop feature on offer which should help in increasing the fuel economy. Honda is also using new fuel-efficient tyres to further boost fuel efficiency. The engine also comes with eSP that enables silent start along with other functionalities.

A look at 2023 Honda Activa 125 in Pearl White paint scheme.
A look at 2023 Honda Activa 125 in Pearl White paint scheme.
A look at 2023 Honda Activa 125 in Pearl White paint scheme.
A look at 2023 Honda Activa 125 in Pearl White paint scheme.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Honda Activa 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa 125
60 kmpl | 124 cc
₹69,961 - 86,715 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yamaha Fascino 125 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fascino 125
₹70,000 - 90,000 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Electric Ae-8 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric Ae-8
₹70,000 *Expected Price
View Details
Hero Maestro Edge 125 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Maestro Edge 125
125 cc
₹70,700 - 82,250 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Glamour (HT Auto photo)
Hero Glamour
124.7 cc
₹70,716 - 84,200 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

In terms of features, there is a side-stand cut-off switch, an external fuel filler cap, an open glovebox and an LED headlamp with an LED position lamp. The small digital screen can show various information like real-time mileage, distance to empty, fuel gauge, average mileage and time.

The top-end variant comes with a smart key which enables functions such as Smart Find, Smart Safe, Smart Unlock and Smart Start. The smart key can be used to find the scooter in a parking lot. The turn indicators will blink twice when the Answer Back button is pressed and the scooter is within 10 metres of range.

Also Read : Honda Shine 100 cc launched at 64,900, will rival Hero Splendor

The Anti-theft system enables the immobilizer function automatically after the key goes beyond 2 metres of range. There is no traditional keyhole. Instead, there is a knob that can be used to turn on the ignition and start/stop the engine. If the key is within 2 metres, the owner can open the seat, fuel cap and the handle by rotating the knob.

First Published Date: 28 Mar 2023, 13:44 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Activa 125 Honda Activa 125 Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Honda Activa 125
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city