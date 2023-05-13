Honda Activa and Activa 125 get a price hike

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has increased the prices of the Activa and Activa 125. Activa has dominated the Indian market for quite some time now and it is now the go-to scooter for most families. Activa's price was increased by ₹811 whereas the Activa 125's price was hiked by ₹1,177. Apart from the price revision, Honda has not made any changes to the scooters.

The Activa now starts at ₹75,347 and goes up to ₹81,348. On the other hand, the price of Activa 125 starts at ₹78,920 and goes up to ₹86,093. All prices are ex-showroom. Interestingly, the prices of the top-end Activa 125 H-Smart have not been increased. It costs ₹88,093 (ex-showroom).

Apart from this, Honda recently dropped the 6G tag from its Activa 110. It will now simply be called Honda Activa. The ‘G’ tags were introduced back in 2015 with the Activa 3G. There are no changes to Activa 125's name.

Powering the Honda Activa is a 109 cc, single-cylinder engine that is air-cooled. It produces 7.73 bhp of max power and 8.90 Nm of peak torque. The Activa competes against the TVS Jupiter, Suzuki Access, Yamaha Ray ZR and Hero Pleasure Plus

Honda Activa 125 uses a 124 cc, air-cooled engine that produces 8.19 bhp of power and 10.4 Nm of peak torque. It competes against the Suzuki Access 125, Yamaha Fascino 125, TVS Jupiter 125 and Hero Destini 125.

Honda's latest launch in the Indian market is the Shine 100. The manufacturer re-entered the 100 cc segment after almost a decade. Honda has started dispatching the Shine 100 to its dealerships. The new affordable motorcycle will be commuting against the likes of Bajaj Platina, Hero HF Deluxe, Hero Splendor Plus and TVS Radeon.

