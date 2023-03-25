HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers From Simple One To Honda Activa 125 H Smart: Two Wheeler Launches In April 2023

From Simple One to Honda Activa 125 H-Smart: Two-wheeler launches in April 2023

With BS6 Phase 2 emission norms set to arrive from April 1, 2023, the two-wheeler space will see a slew of launches next month. Expect most two-wheeler models to arrive with mechanical upgrades to comply with the OBD 2 and RDE regulations. That said, manufacturers are also lining up all-new and globally updated models for the Indian market that are set to arrive next month.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Mar 2023, 15:11 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The month of April will see a mix of launches with two performance middleweight motorcycles, a mass-market petrol commuter and an electric being launched
The month of April will see a mix of launches with two performance middleweight motorcycles, a mass-market petrol commuter and an electric being launched
The month of April will see a mix of launches with two performance middleweight motorcycles, a mass-market petrol commuter and an electric being launched
The month of April will see a mix of launches with two performance middleweight motorcycles, a mass-market petrol commuter and an electric being launched

We’ve compiled a list of upcoming two-wheeler models that are likely to make their way to the market next month. While an official launch for either of these models is yet to be announced, we do expect the dates to change slightly. Take a look.

Also Read : Fronx SUV to Comet EV: Cars to launch in India in April

Honda Activa 125 H-Smart - Early April

Possibly one of the earliest two-wheeler launches in April this year, Honda Two-wheelers India is expected to bring the Activa 125 H-Smart soon. Details of the updated Honda Activa 125 H-Smart were leaked online recently, promising smart functions like auto lock/unlock, remote engine start, keyless ignition and more. The updates will be a part of Honda’s process to upgrade its two-wheeler range to the latest emission norms and bring some value addition. Changes to the design will remain minimal upon the Activa 125 H-Smart’s arrival.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Honda Activa 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa 125
60 kmpl | 124 cc
₹69,961 - 86,715 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yamaha Fascino 125 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fascino 125
₹70,000 - 90,000 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Electric Ae-8 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric Ae-8
₹70,000 *Expected Price
View Details
Hero Maestro Edge 125 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Maestro Edge 125
125 cc
₹70,700 - 82,250 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Glamour (HT Auto photo)
Hero Glamour
124.7 cc
₹70,716 - 84,200 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

2023 Triumph Street Triple R & RS - Mid-April

Originally scheduled for launch this month, Triumph Motorcycles India announced at the last hour that the launch date for the 2023 Triumph Street Triple R & RS was indefinitely deferred. With a new launch date not in sight at the moment, odds are the bike make its way to India by April this year. The 2023 Street Triple R & RS come with a host of upgrades that makes the model more powerful and rideable than before.

Simple One - End of April

One of the much-awaited launches in the electric scooter segment, the Simple One is expected to finally go on sale by the end of April. Sources close to the company recently revealed that production was beginning soon and the new facility in Tamil Nadu will be rolling out customer-ready models very soon. The Simple One promises some stellar numbers including a range of 300 km (claimed) with the optional battery pack. Prices though will go up with the arrival of the model.

The Ducati Monster SP will come with MotoGP-inspired livery and more sophisticated components, while carrying a price tag of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.95 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Ducati Monster SP will come with MotoGP-inspired livery and more sophisticated components, while carrying a price tag of 15.95 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Ducati Monster SP will come with MotoGP-inspired livery and more sophisticated components, while carrying a price tag of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.95 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Ducati Monster SP will come with MotoGP-inspired livery and more sophisticated components, while carrying a price tag of 15.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

Ducati Monster SP - Tentative

Ducati India announced last year that it will bring nine motorcycles to the country in 2023. And the first model likely to arrive in the second quarter of the year will be the Ducati Monster SP. The more performance-friendly version of the streetfighter will join the standard version. It’s about 2 kg lighter over the standard Monster and also gets better hardware with Brembo Stylema brake calipers, fully-adjustable Ohlins suspension, a road-homologated Termignoni slip-on exhaust and more. Ducati has already revealed the Monster SP’s price which starts from 15.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

First Published Date: 25 Mar 2023, 15:11 PM IST
TAGS: upcoming bikes n April New two wheelers Honda Activa 125 Simple One Ducati Monster SP Triumph Street Triple RS
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city