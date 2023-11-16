Saved Articles

HT Auto

TVS NTORQ 125 Drum

6/18
85,794*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS NTORQ 125 Key Specs
Engine124.8 cc
Mileage53.4 kmpl
NTORQ 125 Drum Latest Updates

NTORQ 125 falls under Scooter category and has 4 variants. The price of NTORQ 125 Drum (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 85,794. The fuel capacity of Drum is 5.8

  • Fuel Capacity: 5.8 L
  • Length: 1861 mm
  • Highway Mileage: 53.4 kmpl
  • Max Power: 9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
    TVS NTORQ 125 Drum Price

    Drum
    ₹ 85,794*On-Road Price
    124.8 cc
    53.4 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    72,270
    RTO
    6,548
    Insurance
    5,426
    Accessories Charges
    1,550
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    85,794
    EMI@1,844/mo
    TVS NTORQ 125 Drum Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    5.8 L
    Ground Clearance
    155 mm
    Length
    1861 mm
    Wheelbase
    1285 mm
    Kerb Weight
    118 kg
    Height
    1164 mm
    Width
    710 mm
    Underseat storage
    22 L
    Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
    28 psi
    Wheel Size
    Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
    24 psi
    Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
    24 psi
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
    36 psi
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
    9s
    Highway Mileage
    53.4 kmpl
    City Mileage
    47 kmpl
    Max Power
    9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm
    Max Torque
    10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Displacement
    124.8 cc
    Clutch
    Automatic Centrifugal Clutch
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    3
    Gear Box
    CVT
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    High Rigidity Under Bone Tubular Type
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    Coil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Navigation
    Yes
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Mobile Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Engine Kill Switch
    Yes
    Service Due Indicator
    Yes
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    External Fuel Filling
    Yes
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Multi-Mode Display-Street, Sport, Ride Stats, Incoming Call/Message/Missed Call Alerts, Navigation Assist, Last Parked Location Assist, Auto Reply SMS, Rider App
    Carry Hook
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Braking Type
    Synchronized Braking System
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 4 Ah
    Boot Light
    Yes
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    DRLs
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    MF
    TVS NTORQ 125 Drum EMI
    EMI1,660 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    77,214
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    77,214
    Interest Amount
    22,364
    Payable Amount
    99,578

    TVS NTORQ 125 other Variants

    Disc
    ₹ 87,468*On-Road Price
    124.8 cc
    53.4 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    75,395
    RTO
    6,031
    Insurance
    6,042
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    87,468
    EMI@1,880/mo
    Race Edition
    ₹ 93,795*On-Road Price
    124.8 cc
    56.23 kmpl
    View breakup
    Super Squad Edition
    ₹ 96,752*On-Road Price
    124.8 cc
    53.4 kmpl
    View breakup
    TVS NTORQ 125 Alternatives

    TVS Jupiter

    TVS Jupiter Classic

    63,511 - 70,511
    Check latest Offers
    NTORQ 125 vs Jupiter
    TVS Scooty Zest

    TVS Scooty Zest Matte Series

    58,460 - 70,288
    Check latest Offers
    NTORQ 125 vs Scooty Zest
    Honda Grazia

    Honda Grazia Disc

    60,539 - 90,234
    Check latest Offers
    NTORQ 125 vs Grazia
    Hero Maestro Edge 110

    Hero Maestro Edge 110 100 Million Edition

    62,750 - 72,150
    Check latest Offers
    NTORQ 125 vs Maestro Edge...
    Hero Pleasure Plus

    Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum BS6

    58,900 - 69,900
    Check latest Offers
    NTORQ 125 vs Pleasure Plu...

