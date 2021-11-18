|Engine Type
|4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
|Displacement
|124.3 cc
|109.7 cc
|Max Power
|8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
|7.47 PS @ 7000 rpm
|Max Torque
|10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|8.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Gear Box
|CVT
|CVT
|Bore
|52.5 mm
|53.5 mm
|Stroke
|57.4 mm
|48.8 mm
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹1,02,325
|₹79,074
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹86,700
|₹65,497
|RTO
|₹8,966
|₹5,806
|Insurance
|₹6,659
|₹5,322
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹2,449
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,199
|₹1,699
TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced the pricing of its much-awaited Jupiter 125 scooter which has been priced from ₹73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here is the road test review on the tracks of TVS Motor’s facility in Hosur.