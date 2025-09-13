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HomeCompare BikesAvenis vs Jupiter [2013-2024]

Suzuki Avenis vs TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

In 2026 Suzuki Avenis or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Avenis vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenis Jupiter [2013-2024]
BrandSuzukiTVS
Price₹ 83,793₹ 73,340
Mileage55 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc109.7 cc
Power8.7 PS PS7.88 PS PS

Filters
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Suzuki Avenis Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.2 L6 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm150 mm
Length
1895 mm1834 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm1275 mm
Height
1175 mm1115 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg107 kg
Additional Storage
21.8 L-
Saddle Height
780 mm765 mm
Width
710 mm650 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inch-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph78 kmph
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm7.47 PS
Stroke
57.4 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.4 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Displacement
124.3 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 - Stroke, 1 - Cylinder, Air CooledSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.5 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic hydraulic
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper
Features
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
21.8 L21 L
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,14685,313
Ex-Showroom Price
83,79373,340
RTO
9,5035,867
Insurance
6,8506,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1521,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

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Latest Car & Bike News

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