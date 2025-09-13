hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesActiva 125 vs Avenis

Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Activa 125 vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Activa 125 Avenis
BrandHondaSuzuki
Price₹ 88,339₹ 83,793
Mileage47 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.92 cc124 cc
Power8.42 PS PS8.7 PS PS

Filters
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
DLX
₹88,339*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Honda Activa 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L5.2 L
Length
1850 mm1895 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
109 kg106 kg
Height
1170 mm1175 mm
Saddle Height
712 mm780 mm
Width
707 mm710 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 90/90 - 12, Rear: 90/100 - 10Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
249.1 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.42 PS8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
123.92 cc124.3 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, single-cylinder engine4 - Stroke, 1 - Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm52.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Under Bone-
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionTelescopic
Rear Suspension
3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded HydraulicSwing Arm
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes21.8 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Honda RoadSync-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
4.2 Inch TFT DisplayYes
Battery Capacity
12V 5Ah12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,8311,00,146
Ex-Showroom Price
88,33983,793
RTO
7,0679,503
Insurance
6,4256,850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1882,152

Activa 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs Activa 6G
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs NTORQ 125
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs Pleasure Plus
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs RayZR 125

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Suzuki has unveiled its new Naruto-theme Avenis scooter.
Suzuki Avenis joins forces with Naruto in a unique anime collab
13 Sept 2025
There are no mechanical updates on the Avenis with this update. It continues to be powered by a 124.3cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 8.5 bhp and 10 Nm of torque.
Suzuki Avenis gets new dual-tone colour option, prices start at 91,400
6 Aug 2025
Suzuki has added a new Pearl Glacier White/Metallic Oort Gray colour to the Avenis Special Edition.
Suzuki Avenis Special Edition gets a new dual-tone colour option
22 Apr 2026
Honda's Activa 125 remains a leader in India's scooter segment. Hero MotoCorp's revamped Destini 125 targets the same market, featuring comparable engine specs and safety systems, though it previously struggled to gain traction against Activa and TVS Jupiter.
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125: Specs and features comparison
11 Sept 2024
The 2025 Honda Activa 110 and the Honda Activa 125 both come with OBD-2B compliance and a new digital console, among other upgrades.
Honda Activa 110 and Activa 125 get 3-year free service and benefits worth up to 5,500 in April
15 Apr 2025
Bookings for the 25-year Anniversary Editions of Honda Activa 110, Activa 125, and SP125 are now open.
Honda Activa 110, Activa 125, SP125 get 25 year Anniversary Edition. Check details
12 Aug 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine launched at 2.17 lakh
17 Jan 2025
The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Access 125 scooter launched. Price, engine, features explained
18 Jan 2025
Suzuki Motorcycle India has made its foray into the electric mobility segment and has showcased the new e-Access electric scooter at Bharat Mobility 2025. The new Suzuki e-Access borrows its name from the brand’s popular 125 cc petrol scooter and is targeted at the family buyer with its simple styling and practical specifications.
Suzuki e-Access electric scooter makes global debut. Range, battery explained
18 Jan 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers