In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Activa 125 vs Avenis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 125
|Avenis
|Brand
|Honda
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 88,339
|₹ 83,793
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|8.42 PS PS
|8.7 PS PS