In 2026 Honda Activa 6G or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Activa 6G vs Avenis Comparison