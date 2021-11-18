|Engine Type
|4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
|Single Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
|Displacement
|124.3 cc
|124.8 cc
|Max Power
|8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
|9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm
|Max Torque
|10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|3
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Gear Box
|CVT
|CVT
|Bore
|52.5 mm
|-
|Stroke
|57.4 mm
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹1,02,325
|₹85,794
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹86,700
|₹72,270
|RTO
|₹8,966
|₹6,548
|Insurance
|₹6,659
|₹5,426
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹1,550
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,199
|₹1,844