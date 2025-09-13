Suzuki Avenis joins forces with Naruto in a unique anime collab

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced a new collaboration with Naruto Shippuden, one of Japan’s most popular anime series, for its Avenis scooter. Under the partnership, the Naruto edition Avenis scooter gets anime-style graphics and visual upgrades. It was revealed at the ‘Mela! Mela! Anime Japan!!’ festival in New Delhi, which celebrates Japanese culture through anime, food, and products.

Anime has been gaining a strong following among young audiences in India. Suzuki Motorcycle India is hoping to tap into this trend by linking the sporty Avenis with Naruto’s “never-give-up" attitude. The company says the association aims to bring the world of anime closer to its younger customers, blending pop culture with mobility.

How does the Avenis connect with Naruto?

The Avenis has been positioned as a youthful and sporty scooter. Its design, agility, and energetic styling are seen by Suzuki as a natural match with Naruto’s spirited personality, making the tie-up more than just cosmetic.

Where was it introduced?

The Avenis x Naruto Shippuden themed scooter was unveiled during the ‘Mela! Mela! Anime Japan!!’ festival held from September 13 to 14 in New Delhi. The two-day event provided Suzuki with an opportunity to showcase the scooter while directly engaging with anime fans and young two-wheeler enthusiasts.

What does the Avenis offer?

The scooter is powered by a 124.3cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with Suzuki Eco Performance technology. It comes with LED lighting, a fully digital instrument console, and a sharp, edgy design. Features such as a front box with a USB charging socket, external fuel cap, and 21.8 litres of under-seat storage add practicality, while telescopic suspension, a Combined Brake System, and a side-stand interlock enhance safety.

Which variants are available?

The Avenis is sold in three variants. The Standard Edition and the Ride Connect Edition are available in multiple dual-tone colours, while the Special Edition is offered in a distinctive black and silver combination. Suzuki has also highlighted finance options with interest rates as low as 7.99 per cent and loan coverage of up to 100 per cent.

Commenting on the announcement, Deepak Mutreja, Vice-President, Sales and Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said the Avenis was created for young riders who want style and performance in everything they choose. He added that this collaboration adds excitement, making the scooter experience more engaging and relatable. Mutreja also highlighted that the special theme would be extended across activations and merchandise, giving fans a chance to experience their favourite anime universe in fresh and interactive ways.

