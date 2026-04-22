Suzuki Avenis Special Edition gets a new dual-tone colour option

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. has expanded the Avenis Special Edition line-up with a new dual-tone colour scheme called Pearl Glacier White / Metallic Oort Gray. The update is meant to refresh the scooter’s look and give buyers another styling option in the sporty 110-125cc scooter segment.

The new finish joins the existing package without changing the scooter’s hardware or equipment list. Suzuki says the move is aimed at keeping the product relevant for younger riders who want a sharper visual appeal.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Hero Destini 125 124.6 cc 124.6 cc 59 kmpl 59 kmpl ₹80,450 Compare View Offers Suzuki Avenis 124 cc 124 cc 55 kmpl 55 kmpl ₹83,793 Compare View Offers Hero Pleasure Plus 110.9 cc 110.9 cc 50.0 kmpl 50.0 kmpl ₹69,766 Compare View Offers Suzuki Access 125 124 cc 124 cc 45 kmpl 45 kmpl ₹77,684 Compare View Offers Yamaha Fascino 125 125 cc 125 cc ₹76,500 Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda Activa 7G 55 kmpl 55 kmpl ₹79,000 Alert Me When Launched

Suzuki Avenis Special Edition: Engine and performance

The Avenis continues to use the same 124.3cc, all-aluminium, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine with Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology. The scooter is positioned as a balance of everyday usability, performance and fuel efficiency.

Suzuki Avenis Special Edition: Design

The scooter gets LED headlamps and tail lamps, sporty graphics, split grab rails and a Bluetooth-enabled multi-function digital LCD instrument cluster with Suzuki Ride Connect.

Also Read : Suzuki Motorcycle India clocks 37% YoY sales growth in February 2026

Suzuki Avenis Special Edition: Practical features

Suzuki has also kept the convenience features intact. These include a front box with a USB socket, an external fuel lid, a long seat and 21.8-litre under-seat storage. For ride comfort and control, the scooter comes with telescopic front suspension, a Combined Brake System (CBS), a 12-inch front tyre and a side-stand interlock.

Commenting on the introduction, Deepak Mutreja, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “The Avenis has been well-received for its sporty styling, performance, and everyday practicality. With the introduction of this new Pearl Glacier White / Metallic Oort Gray colour for the Special Edition, we aim to further enhance its visual appeal and keep the portfolio fresh and relevant for our customers. We are confident that this new addition will resonate strongly with young and styled-conscious riders."

Also Read : New-gen Suzuki Burgman Street launched with upgrades, prices start at ₹1.01 lakh

Suzuki Avenis Special Edition: Price and ownership offers

The Avenis Special Edition is priced at ₹86,677 (ex-showroom). The standard Avenis is priced at ₹84,293 (ex-showroom), while the overall Avenis range starts at ₹85,942 (ex-showroom).

Suzuki is also offering every customer a benefit voucher, valid at select lifestyle, health and food and beverage brands.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: