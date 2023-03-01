HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Suzuki Access, Avenis & Burgman Street 125 Upgraded For Obd 2 & E20 Compliance

Suzuki Access, Avenis & Burgman Street 125 upgraded for OBD 2 & E20 compliance

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the updated Access, Avenis and Burgman Street 125 scooters that are now OBD2 compliant. The 125 cc scooters are also E20 ready, which means that the models will be able to run on 20 per cent ethanol-blended fuel, whenever it is available in the future. The move is in line with the new government regulations for OBD 2 compliance from April 1, 2023.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 01 Mar 2023, 12:45 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Suzuki Access, Avenis and Burgman Street now get the upgraded 125 cc motor with OBD2 compliance, while it's also ready for 20 per cent ethanol-blended fuel
The Suzuki Access, Avenis and Burgman Street now get the upgraded 125 cc motor with OBD2 compliance, while it's also ready for 20 per cent ethanol-blended fuel
The Suzuki Access, Avenis and Burgman Street now get the upgraded 125 cc motor with OBD2 compliance, while it's also ready for 20 per cent ethanol-blended fuel
The Suzuki Access, Avenis and Burgman Street now get the upgraded 125 cc motor with OBD2 compliance, while it's also ready for 20 per cent ethanol-blended fuel

Prices for the 2023 Suzuki Access 125 start at 79,400, going up to 89,500 for the Ride Connect Edition. Meanwhile, the Suzuki Avenis 125 is priced from 92,000, going up to 92,300 for the Race Edition. Lastly, the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is priced from 93,000, going up to 97,000 for the Ride Connect Edition. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The Avenis also gets a new Metallic Sonic Silver/ Metallic Triton Blue colour scheme, while the Burgman Street is now available in the Pearl Matte Shadow Green shade.

Also Read : 2023 Suzuki Gixxer launched: 3 things to know

Commenting on the launch, Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “Suzuki’s powerful 125cc engine which delivers high performance and has been ruling riders’ hearts is now E20 (petrol with 20 per cent ethanol) and OBD2-A compliant. We plan to gradually make our entire product portfolio compatible with E20 fuel. This is a part of our commitment to reduce the carbon footprint for cleaner and greener tomorrow."

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Suzuki Katana (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Katana
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹13.65 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Suzuki Gixxer Sf 250 (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Gixxer Sf 250
249 cc
₹1.71 - 1.89 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Suzuki Dr-z50 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki Dr-z50
₹2.55 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Suzuki Gsx-s1000 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki Gsx-s1000
₹12 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Suzuki Gsx S750 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki Gsx S750
₹7.46 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Suzuki Sv650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki Sv650
₹6 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

As part of the update, the Suzuki Access, Avenis and Burgman Street 125 get an onboard diagnostics system that detects emissions in real-time. The unit also helps detect system failures and illuminates the console lights on the instrument cluster in case of any faults with the vehicle. All three scooters use the same 125 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that develops 8.5 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a CVT unit. There are no mechanical changes to either scooter.

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2023, 12:45 PM IST
TAGS: Suzuki Motorcycle India Suzuki Access 125 Suzuki Avenis 125 Suzuki Burgman Street OBD2 compliance
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Dashcam
Installing a dashcam in your car is easy
2023_Hyundai_Verna_1676887083569
Get ready for these car launches in March
File photo used for representational purpose.
What's hurting UK car industry and why the pain may last
The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
79% OFF
pTron Tangent Duo Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Earphones, 24Hrs Playback, 13mm Driver, Deep Bass, HD Calls, Fast Charging Type-C Neckband, Dual Pairing, Voice Assistant & IPX4 Water Resistant (Black/Blue)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,899
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

A glimpse of the interior of the EV prototype shows a yoke-shaped steering wheel and head-up display being used by the K-Pop star.
Sony-Honda Afeela EV features in music video starring virtual K-Pop star
The new generation Honda City and Hyundai Verna are two of the upcoming cars to be launched in India in March. (Image courtesy: YouTube/Kamal Yadav and Instagram/car_secrets)
Honda City to Hyundai Verna: Five upcoming cars expected to launch in March
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spotted near manufacturer's HQ by Johnson Henry. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/johnsonhenryj1)
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spotted ahead of launch
Hyundai Verna in its new generation will wear a sleeker design including a new-look grille. (Image courtesy: Instagram/cars_world)
Hyundai Verna 2023 leaked ahead of launch. This is how it will look now
The Hero Xoom looks sporty and is quick to grab your attention with its H-shaped LED DRLs and sharp lines
Hero Xoom 110 scooter deliveries begin in India

Latest News

Suzuki Access, Avenis & Burgman Street 125 upgraded for OBD 2 & E20 compliance
Suzuki Access, Avenis & Burgman Street 125 upgraded for OBD 2 & E20 compliance
Bajaj Auto reports 11% dip in sales in February due to export woes
Bajaj Auto reports 11% dip in sales in February due to export woes
Matter to launch its maiden electric motorcycle in India today: What to expect
Matter to launch its maiden electric motorcycle in India today: What to expect
Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus trim now gets ventilated seats for an extra ₹25,000
Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus trim now gets ventilated seats for an extra 25,000
Honda City 2023 teased ahead of March 2 launch, looks sharper. Details here
Honda City 2023 teased ahead of March 2 launch, looks sharper. Details here

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city