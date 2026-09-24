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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Bmw F 450 R Teased, Likely To Debut On October 1 As A New Entry Level Roadster

BMW F 450 R teased, likely to debut on October 1 as a new entry-level roadster

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 24 Sept 2026, 14:55 pm
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  • BMW will launch a new entry-level motorcycle, the F 450 R, in India on October 1, 2026. It is expected to share its platform and engine with the F 450 GS, featuring a roadster design tailored for road use.

BMW F 450 R
BMW has teased a new roadster based on the F 450 GS platform on October 1. (BMW Motorrad/Instagram)
BMW F 450 R
BMW has teased a new roadster based on the F 450 GS platform on October 1.
BMW F 450 R
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₹5,700/ month
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BMW is preparing to add another motorcycle to its new entry-level range, with a roadster expected to make its debut in India on October 1. The upcoming motorcycle is likely to be called the BMW F 450 R and could share its platform and engine with the F 450 GS.

New BMW roadster coming

BMW has confirmed that it will unveil a new motorcycle on October 1, 2026, at 5:30 pm IST. While the teaser offers limited details, the silhouette points towards a naked roadster rather than an adventure motorcycle.

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The new model is expected to sit below the F 450 GS in BMW Motorrad's line-up. The F 450 GS arrived in April this year as the German manufacturer's latest entry-level motorcycle based on an all-new platform.

BMW previously relied on the G 310 R and G 310 GS as its entry-level offerings in India, but both models have since been discontinued. The G 310 RR continues to be sold and is part of BMW's collaboration with TVS.

Likely F 450 R underpinnings

The upcoming roadster is expected to use the same 420cc twin-cylinder engine as the F 450 GS. In the adventure motorcycle, this motor produces 48 bhp and 43 Nm.

BMW could also carry over other elements of the F 450 GS platform, although the roadster is likely to receive chassis changes suited to primarily road-going use. The teaser shows a USD fork, while the F 450 GS uses a 43mm USD unit with 180mm of travel.

A roadster version is expected to have less suspension travel than the GS. Similar changes could be made to the rear monoshock. BMW's F 450 GS Trophy gets adjustable suspension at both ends, but it is not yet clear whether the new roadster will receive the same setup.

Pricing and rivals

The F 450 GS currently starts at 4.95 lakh after a recent price increase. BMW has not revealed the price or positioning of the upcoming roadster yet.

If priced below the GS, the F 450 R could target motorcycles such as the Aprilia Tuono 457 Special Edition, priced at 3.99 lakh, and the KTM 390 Duke R, which costs 3.45 lakh. More details are expected ahead of the October 1 unveiling.

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First Published Date: 24 Sept 2026, 14:55 pm IST
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TAGS: BMW f 450 r bmw f 450 r

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