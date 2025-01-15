HT Auto
KTM 390 Enduro R Front Right View
UPCOMING

KTM 390 Enduro R

Exp. Launch on 15 Jan 2025
390 Enduro R Expected Key Specs

Engine

390 Enduro R: 390.0 cc

Power

390 Enduro R: 46.0 ps

About KTM 390 Enduro R

390 Enduro R Latest Update

  • Auto recap, Dec 12: TVS Apache RTX spotted, KTM 390 Adventure S and 390 Enduro R unofficial bookings begin
  • KTM 390 Adventure S and 390 Enduro R unofficial bookings begin in India, launch next month

    • 390 Enduro R Launch Date

    The KTM 390 ...Read More

    KTM 390 Enduro R Images

    KTM 390 Enduro R Image 1
    KTM 390 Enduro R Specifications and Features

    Max Power46 PS @ 8500rpm
    Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes, Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine390 cc

    KTM 390 Enduro R News

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV will share its underpinnings with the Suzuki e Vitara while sporting a different exterior design.
    Auto recap, Dec 12: TVS Apache RTX spotted, KTM 390 Adventure S and 390 Enduro R unofficial bookings begin
    13 Dec 2024
    KTM 390 Adventure S and 390 Endure R will be launched in India in January 2025 as the first two models of the brand's 390 Adventure portfolio.
    KTM 390 Adventure S and 390 Enduro R unofficial bookings begin in India, launch next month
    12 Dec 2024
    The latest generation of the 390 Adventure comes built around a steel trellis frame with WP USD front forks and an offset rear monoshock. It borrows the single-cylinder engine from the recently updated 390 Duke.
    New-gen KTM 390 Adventure and 390 Enduro R to make India debut today at IBW. Here's what to expect
    6 Dec 2024
    The latest generation of the 390 Adventure comes built around a steel trellis frame with WP USD front forks and an offset rear monoshock. It borrows the single-cylinder engine from the recently-updated 390 Duke.
    New-gen KTM 390 Adventure and 390 Enduro R to make India debut tomorrow at IBW
    5 Dec 2024
    The Yamaha R15 V4 is available in five colour options and can be had at an ex-showroom starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.82 lakh.
    Want a sports bike on a budget? Here are five options you can get under 2 lakh
    13 Dec 2024
    View all
     KTM 390 Enduro R News
    KTM 390 Enduro R FAQs

    The KTM 390 Enduro R is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs.
    The KTM 390 Enduro R is expected to launch on 15th Jan 2025, introducing a new addition to the 390 cc segment.
    The KTM 390 Enduro R features a 390 cc engine delivering a powerful 46 PS @ 8500rpm. It has a manual transmission.
    The KTM 390 Enduro R faces competition from the likes of KTM 390 Adventure and Zontes 350T in the 390 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

