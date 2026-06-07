KTM 390 Adventure R Key Specs
- Engine398.7 cc
- Mileage30 kmpl
- Power46 ps
- Speed155 kmph
- Max Torque39 Nm
- Kerb Weight182 kg
KTM 390 Adventure R is priced at Rs. 3.78 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The KTM 390 Adventure R is available in 1 variant - STD.
KTM 390 Adventure R comes in petrol engine options, comes with 398.7 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes, Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes body type.
KTM 390 Adventure R rivals are KTM 390 Adventure S, KTM 390 Enduro R, KTM 390 Adventure X, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, Kawasaki KLX 140R F, Kawasaki KX65.
KTM 390 Adventure R comes with a mileage of 30 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|KTM 390 Adventure R
|Rs. 3.78 LakhsOnwards
|-
|398.63 cc
|46 PS
|39 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes, Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes
|182 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|-
|KTM 390 Adventure S
|Rs. 3.97 LakhsOnwards
|-
|398.63 cc
|46 PS
|39 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|182 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|-
|390 Adventure RVS390 Adventure S
|KTM 390 Enduro R
|Rs. 3.41 LakhsOnwards
|-
|398.63 cc
|46 PS
|39 Nm
|Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes
|177 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|390 Adventure RVS390 Enduro R
|KTM 390 Adventure X
|Rs. 3.43 LakhsOnwards
|-
|398.63 cc
|46 PS
|39 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|181 kg
|-
|-
|Disc
|Alloy
|390 Adventure RVS390 Adventure X
|Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
|Rs. 3.06 LakhsOnwards
|451.65 cc
|-
|40 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|195 kg
|2285 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|390 Adventure RVSHimalayan 450
|Kawasaki KLX 140R F
|Rs. 4.11 LakhsOnwards
|-
|144 cc
|11 PS
|12 Nm
|Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes
|99 kg
|2005 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|390 Adventure RVSKLX 140R F
|Max Power
|46 PS
|Body Type
|Adventure Tourer Bikes, Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|39 Nm
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|398.7 cc
|Max Speed
|155 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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