KTM 390 Adventure R Price:

KTM 390 Adventure R is priced at Rs. 3.78 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for KTM 390 Adventure R?

The KTM 390 Adventure R is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of KTM 390 Adventure R?

KTM 390 Adventure R comes in petrol engine options, comes with 398.7 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes, Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of KTM 390 Adventure R?

KTM 390 Adventure R rivals are KTM 390 Adventure S, KTM 390 Enduro R, KTM 390 Adventure X, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, Kawasaki KLX 140R F, Kawasaki KX65.

What is the mileage of KTM 390 Adventure R?

KTM 390 Adventure R comes with a mileage of 30 kmpl (Company claimed).