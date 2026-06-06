KTM 390 Adventure S Price:

KTM 390 Adventure S is priced at Rs. 3.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for KTM 390 Adventure S?

The KTM 390 Adventure S is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of KTM 390 Adventure S?

KTM 390 Adventure S comes in petrol engine options, comes with 398.7 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of KTM 390 Adventure S?

KTM 390 Adventure S rivals are KTM 390 Adventure R, KTM 390 Adventure X.

What is the mileage of KTM 390 Adventure S?

KTM 390 Adventure S comes with a mileage of 30 kmpl (Company claimed).