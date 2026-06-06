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KTM 390 Adventure S

₹3.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹8054
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KTM 390 Adventure S Price:

KTM 390 Adventure S is priced at Rs. 3.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for KTM 390 Adventure S?

The KTM 390 Adventure S is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of KTM 390 Adventure S?

KTM 390 Adventure S comes in petrol engine options, comes with 398.7 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of KTM 390 Adventure S?

KTM 390 Adventure S rivals are KTM 390 Adventure R, KTM 390 Adventure X.

What is the mileage of KTM 390 Adventure S?

KTM 390 Adventure S comes with a mileage of 30 kmpl (Company claimed).

KTM 390 Adventure S Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    398.7 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    30 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    46 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    155 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    39 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    182 kg
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KTM 390 Adventure S Variants

KTM 390 Adventure S price starts at ₹ 3.97 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
390 Adventure S STD
₹3.97 Lakhs*
398.63 cc
155 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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KTM 390 Adventure S Latest Updates

Calendar icon4 Jun 2026
Automakers are expanding retail lending operations to enhance customer experience and create new revenue streams.Read Full Story

KTM 390 Adventure S Visual Comparison

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KTM 390 Adventure S comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
KTM 390 Adventure S
KTM 390 Adventure S image
Rs. 3.97 LakhsOnwards-398.63 cc46 PS39 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes182 kgDiscDisc-
KTM 390 Adventure RKTM 390 Adventure R imageRs. 3.78 LakhsOnwards-398.63 cc46 PS39 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes, Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes182 kgDiscDisc-390 Adventure SVS390 Adventure R
KTM 390 Adventure XKTM 390 Adventure X imageRs. 3.43 LakhsOnwards-398.63 cc46 PS39 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes181 kg-DiscAlloy390 Adventure SVS390 Adventure X

KTM 390 Adventure S Images

KTM 390 Adventure S Image 1

KTM 390 Adventure S Alternatives

KTM 390 Adventure R

KTM 390 Adventure R

3.78 Lakhs
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390 Adventure Svs390 Adventure R
KTM 390 Adventure X

KTM 390 Adventure X

3.43 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
390 Adventure Svs390 Adventure X

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KTM 390 Adventure S Specifications and Features

Max Power46 PS
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque39 Nm
Mileage30 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
HeadlightLED
Engine398.7 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed155 kmph
View all 390 Adventure S specs and features

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