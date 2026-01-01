|Engine
|398.63 cc
The 390 Adventure S STD, is listed at ₹4.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 390 Adventure S offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 390 Adventure S STD is powered by a 398.63 cc engine.
In the 390 Adventure S's price range, buyers can choose to consider the KTM 390 Adventure X priced ₹3.43 Lakhs or the KTM 390 Adventure R priced ₹3.78 Lakhs.
The 390 Adventure S STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Projector Headlights, Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.