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390 Adventure SPriceMileageSpecifications
KTM 390 Adventure S Front Right View
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KTM 390 Adventure S STD

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4.52 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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KTM 390 Adventure S Key Specs
Engine398.63 cc
View all 390 Adventure S specs and features

390 Adventure S STD

390 Adventure S STD Prices

The 390 Adventure S STD, is listed at ₹4.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

390 Adventure S STD Mileage

All variants of the 390 Adventure S offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

390 Adventure S STD Engine and Transmission

The 390 Adventure S STD is powered by a 398.63 cc engine.

390 Adventure S STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 390 Adventure S's price range, buyers can choose to consider the KTM 390 Adventure X priced ₹3.43 Lakhs or the KTM 390 Adventure R priced ₹3.78 Lakhs.

390 Adventure S STD Specs & Features

The 390 Adventure S STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Projector Headlights, Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

KTM 390 Adventure S STD Price

390 Adventure S STD

₹4.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,97,235
RTO
32,309
Insurance
22,090
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,51,634
EMI@9,707/mo
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KTM 390 Adventure S STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
14.5 L
Ground Clearance
237 mm
Kerb Weight
182 kg
Saddle Height
830 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Single Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
155 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
46 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
64 mm
Max Torque
39 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
398.63 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, Single Cylinder, DOHC
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
89 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Wp Monoshock, 205 mm, Adjustable For Rebound Damping (20-Click) And Preload (10-Step)
Front Suspension
Wp Apex Usd Open Cartridge Fork, 43 mm, Wheels Travel - 200 mm, Fully Adjustable For Compression And Rebound Damping (30-Step)

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Quickshifter, MTC, Cornering ABS, Off-Road ABS
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes
KTM 390 Adventure S STD EMI
EMI8,737 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
4,06,470
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
4,06,470
Interest Amount
1,17,728
Payable Amount
5,24,198

KTM 390 Adventure S Alternatives

KTM 390 Adventure X

KTM 390 Adventure X

3.43 Lakhs
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390 Adventure Svs390 Adventure X
KTM 390 Adventure R

KTM 390 Adventure R

3.78 Lakhs
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390 Adventure Svs390 Adventure R

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