Rural India accounts for 55% of India’s two-wheeler registrations in H1 2026

India’s two-wheeler market continued to demonstrate strong resilience during the first half of CY2026, between January and June. The rural markets across the country played a crucial role in the registration trends in the Indian two-wheeler segment. The rural market has always played a key role in the growth of two-wheeler sales in India, and H1 2026 was no different.

Rural India clocked 55% of total two-wheeler registrations between January and June 2026, while urban and metro markets across India accounted for 32% and 13% of total registrations in the segment, respectively.

According to a study by Jato Dynamics, the rural market contributed 55% of total two-wheeler registrations during H1 2026. This comprised sales of motorcycles, scooters and electric two-wheelers as well. According to the report, motorcycles continued to dominate the registration chart, while scooters also charted significant demand.

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As the report revealed, rural India clocked 55% of total two-wheeler registrations between January and June this year. The urban markets across India accounted for 32% of total registrations in the segment, while metro cities contributed 13% of total registrations.

Motorcycles contributed 68.3% of total rural two-wheeler registrations, which means the motorcycle segment was the largest vehicle category in rural India. Entry-level and commuter motorcycles, with engine capacity between 100 cc and 125 cc, accounted for 75% of total rural motorcycle registrations across the country.

On the other hand, scooters represented 24% of total rural registrations, with demand evenly split between 90-110 cc and 125 cc models. In the electric vehicle segment, TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto jointly accounted for 56% of rural EV registrations.

Speaking of fuel-wise two-wheeler registrations, petrol accounted for 94% of rural registrations, compared with approximately 89% in urban and metro markets. On the other hand, electric vehicles represented 5.9% of rural registrations, whereas EV penetration reached 10.7% in urban markets and 10.9% in metro markets. According to the report, Rajasthan remained heavily dependent on the 100 cc -110 cc segment, clocking 74% of total registrations, while Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh also continue to be strongly commuter two-wheeler-focused.

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